Denton below-average in friendliness toward LGBT community

Denton earned a below-average score in a new study examining how friendly cities are to the LGBT community.

This year’s data comprising the Municipal Equality Index, released by the Human Rights Campaign, grades Denton with a 35 out of a possible 100 points in certain categories. The purpose of the index is to examine the laws, policies and services of municipalities and to rate them on the basis of their inclusivity of the LGBTQ community who live and work there.

City reports are broken down into five categories for a total maximum score of 100.

Category one deals with non-discrimination laws. This section addresses whether discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is prohibited by the city, county or state in areas of employment, housing and accommodations.

Category two deals with municipality as employer. This section looks into equal benefits and protections provided to the LGBTQ employees.

Municipal services, the third section, assess the efforts of the city to ensure LGBTQ constituents are included in city services and programs.

Section four, law enforcement, includes responsible recording of hate crimes and engaging with the LGBTQ community in a thoughtful and respectful way.

The fifth measures the city leadership’s commitment to fully include the LGBTQ community and advocate for full equality.

The average city score was 55 points. In the first and fifth categories, which deal with non-discrimination laws and relationships with the LGBTQ community, Denton received zeros. When it came to the second, third and fourth categories, Denton made a 12, 11 and 12, reaching a final and overall score of 35.

Denton was not able to receive any bonus points throughout the report for things such as having an openly LGBTQ elected or appointed municipal leader or providing certain services to the transgender community.

Dallas and Fort Worth scored perfectly, reaching the maximum score of 100.

Dallas scored a perfect 30 out of 30 in the first category, 22 out of 22 points in the fourth category, and an eight out of eight in the fifth category. The second category, with a score of 18 out of 24, and third category, with 11 out of 16 points, were close to perfect. Dallas was also able to receive 16 bonus points, bringing its overall score to 100.

Fort Worth placed with very similar scores, lacking slightly in the second and fifth category with an 18 out of 24 points and a 7 out of 8. Fort Worth’s 14 bonus points brought the city to a 100-point score.

According to eqaulityfederation.org, this year, 60 cities have advanced to perfect scores as opposed to the only 47 cities last year. At a time were anti-LGBTQ legislation is still being passed to further appropriate discrimination, the progress that is being made is much greater.

To find out your city’s current or previous score, go to hrg.org/mei.