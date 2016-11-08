Denton Democratic Election Party crashed by Trump

The Denton Democratic election party at Jack’s Tavern began with jubilation and ended with fear.

The event began at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday evening, bringing around 100 Denton democrats together to celebrate the ensuing victory.

Selfies were taken with a cardboard cutout of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Blue cups inscribed with the words “nasty woman” and “bad hombre” covered the tables. And a Donald Trump piñata was brought in to a cheering crowd as Democrats readied for the moment to beat the Republican candidate to smithereens.

But the news, which switched from CNN to the more liberal-leaning comforts of MSNBC, came slow and the piñata remained intact.

Despite predictions tightening and tides shifting, Denton County Democratic chairwoman Phyllis Wolper said that she remains optimistic about her party’s prospects.

“We’re very excited, we’re very hopeful and we do expect to win tonight,” Wolper said. “We’ve got a fantastic ground game all over the country. And here in Denton County, we’ve worked extremely hard to bring in new voters. We’ve done an incredible level of voter registration and getting people out to the polls. It’s time to blow off a little steam.”

Wolper said if Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wins tonight, it would mean a lot to her and the future of this country.

“It’s been a very long time coming,” she said. “I’m old enough to remember when women couldn’t get their own credit. It’s been way too long for this to happen. We need to have a woman in charge.”

Denton resident and former activist Janet Longmore said she was disappointed with some of the results, but wasn’t ready to give up on the night.

“I have seen elections decided well past midnight,” Longmoore said. “I’m subdued, but optimistic.”

Longmore, while unwilling to give up on a victory for Hillary Clinton, said her main concern isn’t so much with Donald Trump as it is with Mike Pence.

“I’m not as worried about Donald Trump because [he] is incapable of leading the country,” Longmore said. “A Trump presidency would mean we’re dealing with a Pence [as a] ‘de facto’ president.”

By 10 p.m. after the announcement that Ohio had been won by Trump, the energy left the room, literally, with a power outage.

After the lights came back on, the news didn’t get any better for the Denton Democrats. Trump won Michigan and took a large lead projecting towards enough votes in the Electoral College. The cheers for wins on the West Coast were drowned out with boos.

Denton resident John Pinizzotto, who has put together a few signs and helped around in the Denton Democratic office, said that he’s willing to accept the results of the election no matter what.

“I respect the Democratic process [so] if Trump wins he wins and he’s our president, even though I didn’t vote for him,” Pinizzotto said, “this is democracy.”

“If he doesn’t do a good job, we [only] have four years with him and we’ll vote him out. I won’t like it but I’ll give him a fair chance.”

Featured Image: Denton residents at Jack’s Tavern recieve the news from MSNBC that candidate Hillary Clinton has won Colorado. Jake King