North Texas Daily

Some Denton area gas stations are running low on gas after Hurricane Harvey incapacitated 20 percent of U.S. oil refining capabilities, including the largest refinery in the nation in Port Arthur.

A QuikTrip located at 3211 Eagle Dr. has run out of unleaded gas and is now selling premium gas and diesel only. Employees said the store will continue to operate and sell products as a convenience store if they are forced to close down all gas pumps.

A RaceTrac at 601 Fort Worth Dr. also ran out of gas Wednesday afternoon, after which it received a gas delivery and refilled pumps.

QuikTrip employees said the shortage was an effect of Hurricane Harvey impacting oil refineries in and around Houston. Today was the store’s first day without a delivery, which usually occurs every other day. Employees were not told when they might expect another delivery, but that QuikTrips near highways were being given priority.

Evelyn Flores, a international studies senior at UNT, couldn’t get gas at the QuikTrip off Eagle Drive. But said she understands the situation with Harvey.

“It’s a natural disaster,” Flores said. “I have no reason to be upset. A lot of people just lost everything.”

Gas pumps at the QuikTrip located the corner of Eagle Drive and 377. Multiple refineries located in and around Houston have been shut down due to Hurricane Harvey. Colin Mitchell