Denton GOP ready for a greater America

Republicans across the country gathered on Nov. 8 to celebrate their astounding victory – a majority in congress and a red White House.

Denton County Republican Party chairwoman Lisa Hendrickson said she was pleased with the results she saw after election day. She said that because America is a “powerhouse in the global market,” she thinks Trump will “bring to the White House a business sense that we have been lacking for a very long time.”

“I think that he doesn’t owe anybody anything except to do a good job,” Hendrickson said, noting Trump’s partially self-funded multi-million dollar campaign. “Truth be told, him not being a politician is one of the things that I like about him.”

With Trump winning 62 percent of the rural vote in America, according to a BBC News report, it’s no secret American businesses were a significant topic in this year’s election. Hendrickson believes Trump will keep American business interests in mind as Commander-in-Chief. She added supports Trump’s immigration policies and his plan to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

“It is frustrating, though, as a taxpayer, to know that I am also having to pay for the legal defense of those that break the law and are illegal, as well as their health care, and if and when they are incarcerated. So I think it will do a lot for the economy,” Hendrickson said, commenting on Trump’s deportation plans. “ I think it’s going to be a huge lift off the American taxpayer.”

Debra Reed, chairwoman of Denton County Precinct 4009, said she is ready for “somebody to come along and help us get along better,” something she said she “did not see in President Obama or his wife.”

“I would like to have more unity between the races,” she said. “We have still a long way to go on the racial problems. The prejudice is always going to be here, that’s just human nature. As long as there are humans, there’s going to be prejudice.”

Reed said she wants to see someone come in to fix racial tensions around the country. She said the new President-elect can bring jobs back to America, which could directly affect such issues within American society. She believes “welfare in itself is a kind of slavery,” adding that “it’s not just the black community, it’s other races too.”

“I’m a white person, but I have some black friends. I’m not prejudiced and it really hurts my feelings, I guess you could say, whenever people accuse me of being racist and I’m not,” Reed said. “If he can give a man or a woman a job, it will instill pride in them and I think it will be for everybody of every race to be able to and have a job.”

Debbie Terry, a member of the state Republican executive committee for Senate District 12, said she was “very, very excited [Trump] was elected,” even though she was originally a Ted Cruz delegate and supporter working in Iowa. She said she is glad to have Trump’s business expertise, as well as Mike Pence’s strong conservative values, in the White House.

“Any wise manager or leader can recognize they cannot possibly know everything they need to know to govern,” Terry said. “So you need to pick the best, brightest people you can find to be on your team and I see him doing that starting with Mike Pence, and that gives me an awful lot of confidence about what he’ll do in the future.”

Jake Martinez, a UNT advertising junior, said he “proudly voted for Donald Trump.” As a Millennial, his vote did not align with that of most of his generation, according to a USA Today report showing the vast majority of Millennials voted for Hillary Clinton.

“I think he will bring a different approach to government ideology,” Martinez said. “In the next four years, I hope to see the national debt decrease, the immigration issue fixed in a way that pleases a majority of Americans and for the promise of more jobs to be fulfilled.”

Featured Image: Steve Stone, left, Carol Ryan and John Ryan watch the elections results during a watch party at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant Tuesday night. Ranjani Groth