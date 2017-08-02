North Texas Daily

Denton parole officer arrested for buying hydrocodone from parolee

Back To Homepage

Denton parole officer arrested for buying hydrocodone from parolee

Denton parole officer arrested for buying hydrocodone from parolee
August 02
22:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Denton parole officer Michael Bush was arrested Tuesday after buying hydrocodone pills from a parolee, according to a press release from the Denton Police Department.

Police observed an exchange between Bush and a parolee in the parking lot of the parole office where Bush is employed, located on Teasley Lane. Bush was arrested and is currently being held in the Denton City Jail. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The exchange occurred Monday, Aug. 1.

Denton Police investigators were informed of Bush’s planned meeting with a parolee for the purpose of obtaining hydrocodone beforehand, and were able to observe the exchange and make the arrest.

Hydrocodone is an opioid pain medication, and carries a high risk for addiction and dependence. The drug is illegal to possess without a prescription.

The Denton Police Department could not reached at this time.

This story is still developing.

Featured Image: Michael Bush | Denton Police Department

Tags
dentonhydrocodoneillegal substanceMichael BushparoleePolice
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Alexander Willis

Alexander Willis

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Opinion: Unlikable women in psychological thrillers are necessary. https://t.co/KEAVPbyaJG https://t.co/XxiNH8UUvZ

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Denton parole officer Michael Bush was arrested Tuesday after buying hydrocodone pills from a parolee.… https://t.co/jCpa0nozEg

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Eric Johnson's trial ended with a murder conviction and 44-year sentenceHe will be eligible for parole in 22 year… https://t.co/rwA6kYdwdc

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: After colliding with a guardrail,an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-35 earlier today due to a ruptured gas tank… https://t.co/UDpBsdd90U

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
UPDATE: Eric Johnson has been sentenced to 44 years in prison after being convicted for murder of Sara Mutschlechne… https://t.co/YxYxCIurje

- 2 days ago

h J R

Facebook Feed

4 hours ago
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY
9 hours ago
Denton parole officer arrested for buying hydrocodone from parolee – North Texas Daily
LIKE
LOVE
HAHA
WOW
SAD
ANGRY

NTDAILY TV

Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.