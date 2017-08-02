North Texas Daily

Denton parole officer Michael Bush was arrested Tuesday after buying hydrocodone pills from a parolee, according to a press release from the Denton Police Department.

Police observed an exchange between Bush and a parolee in the parking lot of the parole office where Bush is employed, located on Teasley Lane. Bush was arrested and is currently being held in the Denton City jail. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The exchange occurred Monday, Aug. 1.

Denton Police investigators were informed of Bush’s planned meeting with a parolee for the purpose of obtaining hydrocodone beforehand, and were able to observe the exchange and make the arrest.

Hydrocodone is an opioid pain medication, and carries a high risk for addiction and dependence. The drug is illegal to possess without a prescription.

The Denton Police Department could not reached at this time.

This story is still developing.

Featured Image: Michael Bush | Denton Police Department