Denton police apprehend suspect in Deandre Wilson slaying

By Adalberto Toledo and Kyle Martin



Denton police said they apprehended the man they believe shot and killed Deandre Wilson at the Library Bar on Fry Street early Tuesday morning.



Hanyel Leon Gomez, 21, was identified after police spoke with multiple witnesses and arrested. He is charged with murder and awaits arraignment at Denton county jail. The investigation is ongoing in Tuesday morning’s events.



Fry Street was brisk and cold on Monday night. With the semester over, everything should have been calm and normal. By the end of the night, at about 1:36 a.m., Deandre Wilson lay dead on the floor of the Library Bar.

An altercation between Deandre Wilson, his friend and three other men early Tuesday morning lead Gomez to pull out his handgun and shoot him. Gomez fled the scene in a silver car but was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Denton police.

Wilson, a football star and starting running back, graduated from Guyer High School in 2009. He later played for a semi-professional football team, the Texas Bullets, and was an active player this past season. He played as a running back and middle linebacker.

“We mourn the loss of our brother Deandre Wilson this morning,” the Bullets said on a Facebook post. “We ask that you please pray for his family and friends in this difficult time.”

People took to social media and shared their thoughts and prayers to Wilson and his family. Some used the hashtag #RIPDre.

#RIPDre man . I love you big bro . I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry . I should’ve went with you last night . — BILLIE BAND$💸 (@Billie3Bands) December 20, 2016

Rest In Peace Dre. You kept to yourself, handled your business, and always respected the next man. I’m so sorry brother. God bless your soul — Ya Tshisuaka Patrick (@KingWaka_) December 20, 2016

The hardest part of today isn’t even all the calls or text I opened my room door and he wasn’t downstairs like always #RIPDreWilson — Redrick Brooks (@OfficialRedrick) December 20, 2016

Chris Willis, a Class of 2014 UNT criminal justice alumni, said he knew Wilson when they were both in college and through sports. They have been friends for nearly six years.

Willis said that Wilson had a great sense of humor and cared about those around him, often taking time to make people laugh and smile. Willis said he had just seen Wilson a week before his death.

“If there was something that you needed, and he got it, then it’s yours. If it’s a dollar in his account and something you needed was 99 cents, he’s going to give you the whole dollar,” Willis said. “He was a selfless person. [There was] nothing he wouldn’t do for you; no joke he wouldn’t tell for you just to make you smile; nothing he wouldn’t do to make you have a great day, even if his was worse.”



Julia Falcon contributed to this report. Featured image by Kyle Martin.