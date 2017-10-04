North Texas Daily

Imagine a radio show where music is the least-covered form of fine art.

The Denton Vibe is an online radio show which provides a medium through which every kind of art can be found, and music is unexpectedly the minority.

Every Tuesday night at 8 p.m., Ellie “Diva Girl Ellie” Gonzalez hosts the Denton Vibe on DentonRadio.com, focusing on all forms of art ranging from photography to drawings to poetry.

“My main focus is art, writing and poetry with just a little sprinkle of music,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez chose this focus for her show because of her personal connection with art and poetry. As founder of the Lost Poet Lounge poetry group, she wanted to share this as well as other types of art with the community.

“When I first started at Denton Radio, they gave me a choice of what I wanted to do my show about,” Gonzalez said. “Because art is so important to me, I chose to cover art, writing and poetry. I wanted to share all the different mediums and talents that aren’t so mainstream here in Denton.”

While music does have its place on the show, Gonzalez focuses more on other artistic talents. She wanted to come up with something different for her listeners that would make her stand apart from the average radio station.

“I couldn’t leave music off my show, but at the same time, I didn’t want music to be the big focus,” Gonzalez said. “Everyone else had a music-related show.”

Gonzalez wants to bring to light all the local artists the public may not be aware of and share their creativity with the community.

“One of my mission statements is to highlight people who don’t typically get much attention, but are just as talented as those who do,” Gonzalez said. “So many people have such a rich talent, and no one would ever know this otherwise. I think this show is a great platform to give people props on their talent and share it with others.”

Her goal to cover lesser-known artists not only helps them gain a larger following, but it also makes listeners feel more connected to them because the people on her show are locals who simply want to show the public of their talent.

“I’m highlighting people that you see on an everyday walk around Denton,” Gonzalez said. “They’re not a band who’s super popular, and they’re not some city official who’s always at public forums. They’re everyday people with normal lives that just want to share their art with others.”

Kimberly Bien, owner of Salted Sanctuary Soap, had the opportunity to be a guest on Denton Vibe and inform the community of not only her business but the unique craft of making soaps.

Guests like Bien help educate and inspire the public, and motivate other artists in their own specific craft.

“Another artist who heard my interview was very inspired by it, and now he is scheduled to be on the show as well,” Bien said. “I enjoyed the experience and love how The Vibe is highlighting unknown artists in Denton.”

People like Bien are the reason Gonzalez made the sole purpose of Denton Vibe to show the public all the local artisans they would not know about otherwise.

“There’s this big melting pot of talent, and I’m very fortunate to have so many diverse artists willing to come on the show,” Gonzalez said. “There are college students and senior citizens that each have a unique, beautiful talent to share.”

Media arts sophomore Julian Carter, a frequent listener of Denton Vibe, enjoys the variety of the show’s coverage and has developed an interest in several of the featured guests.

“I love tuning into Denton Vibe,” Carter said. “I’ve learned about some amazing local artists and bands because of it.”

Gonzalez hopes that her listeners are not only entertained by the artists on her show, but that they are inspired to explore their own creativity as well.

“I hope that anybody who tunes in is interested in becoming a more creative human being,” Gonzalez said. “I want them to feel encouraged to come out of their comfort zone and try something new. I’m learning so much myself from each of these artists, and there’s so many things I want to try now because of them.”

Featured Image: DJ Ellie Gonzalez stands for a photo. Gonzalez has been a DJ at DentonRadio.com, located in the Discover Denton Welcome Center, since July. Sasha Calamaco