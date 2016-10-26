Denton veterinarian Lynn Stucky vies for Texas house seat

When his father passed away when he was 11, Dr. Lynn Stucky and his five siblings had to learn how to live on their family farm in rural Kansas, and how to survive.

Now, Stucky is a member of school groups, veterinary groups and various Denton-focused organizations. He hopes to incorporate his years of experience in a representative capacity as the Denton County Republican candidate for Texas House District 64.

His veterinary practice, located on a dirt road off of Interstate 35 in Sanger, is bustling with his employees and animals by 9:30 a.m., the start of a busy day for Stucky and his crew.

“My first job was farming and ranching at the age of 11,” Stucky said. “I got my temporary permit when I was 14, driving wheat trucks and combines. I did that with my brother. My first job out of vet school was in Denton. I knocked on doors of vets in Denton seeing who wanted to hire me. I got one job, and became a partner my first year-and-a-half in, then opened my practice in 1985.”

Stucky said he credits his love of animals and experience working on his family farm in Kansas to making him the person he is today. Currently, he takes care of animals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Red River area and South Texas.

During his spring break as a senior at Kansas State University, Stucky ventured to Texas with the desire to find somewhere warmer to live. In 1983 he came to Denton, and almost immediately wanted to give back to the community that helped build his life.

“I finished my degree in Kansas, then drove back to College Station and stayed in Texas after I took my [veterinary] exam,” Stucky said. “We loved this area from the very beginning. I felt it was very important to become a part of the community. I think it is important to give back to the community and to be immersed in it. My wife and I think that is very important.”

Stucky and his wife, Lori, raised their son Evan and two daughters, Lyndi and Malori, in the same house that is located behind his practice. The kids grew up immersed in the veterinary lifestyle, hanging around the office all the time while growing up.

“I would never have done this without the support of my family,” Stucky said. “My wife has been unbelievable in this process of supporting me. My children have been knocking on doors for me, handing out push-cards, making phone calls and voting. They are all very supportive and very helpful.”

Stucky said he doesn’t know what he would do without his family’s aid and support during his campaign.

Stucky has gotten a total of $15,476.30 in political contributions, spent $23,262.09 in expenditures, and has received no loans according to the Texas Ethics Commission.

In February, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported Stucky was placed on probation for most of 2011 after the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners found he was giving out medication without fully diagnosing the patients. And in a 2010 report by CBS 11 Dr. Lynn Stucky unnecessarily euthanized hundreds of family pets at the Sanger animal shelter.

Brittany Mendez, who has been working at Stucky’s office for three years, has taken over his wife’s job as the lead office manager in anticipation of both of them moving to Austin.

“Our biggest concern is if he would be here for us, but he has been very present here,” Mendez said. “We are all very happy for him. He’s balancing things very well, and I look up to him. His wife is also. You wouldn’t tell they’re running. They’re doing great. She is still here if I need her, and any time I need them they’re a phone call away.”

When Stucky got off of the City of Denton School Board in 2012, he decided he wanted to further his difference-making by running for state representative.

All three of his children are beyond their college degrees, and Stucky said he can now focus on more things beyond caring for his family, and trusts his practice will be in good hands if he moves to Austin.

“I was thinking of what to do next while I have the energy and resources,” Stucky said. “I have always been involved, I think it is important to give back to where we live. Let’s devote time for going to Austin. I can do that. I have other vets who will do great here, I am not concerned about the care of my clients. It will run great, or better, without me.”

But Tina Tarrant, a Sanger resident who takes her dog, Blue, to see Stucky, said she is glad he is running for this seat and thinks he will succeed if he wins.

“I think as politicians go, he’s probably more down to earth than some; he strikes me as fair,” Tarrant said. “I think when it comes to decision making, he would be fair and consider all sides. That’s one of the things I like about him being a vet. He genuinely cares about the animals, its reflective of his personality. He cares. I think he is running because he cares about the state of our world.”

Mendez said days are crazy, seeing anywhere from 50 to 100 animals per day, but that is their normal.

“We take the day head on and deal with it,” Mendez said. “Everybody here have helped, during the primaries I was out campaigning on my days off. We all went to dinners with him. Were all a family, all 18 of us. We all really hope he wins, he is a great guy and we can’t wait to see him in office. Seeing him in this office, we can picture him in Austin. He will do great things.”

Although Stucky is the Republican candidate, he said he wants to make things work for everyone and to come up with solutions together.

“Work hard to get elected and educate people why I will be a good representative for them,” Stucky said. “The polls in primary looked good for me, but I won’t and did not slow down campaigning. Till November 8 at 7 p.m., I will continue to work hard.”

Featured Image: Veterinarian Dr. Lynn Stucky (right) meets with client Martha Cavness (left) to give her dog a check up. Dr. Stucky has been a veterinarian in Denton County for about 33 years and is running forDenton County Republican candidate for state house district 64. Katie Jenkins