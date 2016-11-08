Denton voters say party divisions are stronger than ever

Victoria Monteros

Citizens in Denton showed up to the polls to make their voices heard.

“If you don’t voice your opinion when you can, there’s no reason to complain about the decisions that are made later,” said caterer Daniel Reilly, who voted at the polling center at Carriage Assistant Living. “So I feel like you should voice your vote when you have the opportunity.”

With a wide variety of candidates, voters had a variety of opinions. A lot of their opinions tended to side either on the far right or the far left of the political spectrum. For many, issues and candidates were non-negotiable.

It was no different today at the polls. Carriage Assistant Living employee Kevin Carmona made it very clear who he supported today, who he isn’t very fond of and what he thinks of the candidates.

“I’m not really a fan of Donald Trump, so I’m going to vote for Hillary Clinton,” Carmona said. “She knows what she’s talking about. Donald Trump is just a celebrity trying to be a president.”

UNT doctoral candidate Lindsay Talley, who cast her vote at the polling center at Evers Elementary, had similar feelings of disillusion toward Trump.

“For me, the biggest thing was the presidential election, and as a woman, I’m very concerned about women’s rights,” Talley said. “I think Donald Trump would be detrimental to those, so I voted Hillary.”

While there were voters who seemed to align with the liberal platform, there were also voters who seemed to identify more with the conservative values.

“Foreign policy is important to me, I really support our soldiers,” freshman Joshua Barnes said. “And I’m a Christian, so Christian values are important to me.”

Faith undeniably was present in some voters’ minds and also swayed some people’s votes.

“My parents play a role in [my views], and I also go to a Christian college,” college sophomore McKenzie Wilson said. “I’m actually in a government class so I guess, hearing what [the professor] is talking about, I [take] that [into] a Christian stance.”

While some were outspoken about what their political views were and how those influenced their votes, others were a little more on the ambiguous side.

“I wanted to make sure a certain candidate didn’t get in,” Kindred Health employee Diana McMullan said.

When asked about what issues pertained to and interested her the most, she gave a very frank response.

“Respect for humanity,” McMullan said.

Although there were voters who were more than willing to talk about their voting experience, others weren’t as willing. The majority of people asked for an interview declined. When a few did agree to an interview, some changed their minds at the last minute.

Undeniably, this election season has caught a good majority of the country’s eye, and tensions have skyrocketed between the two candidates, and supporters from both sides, for the past year. Many people have become swept up in conflicting views. This has caused a big stir between liberals and conservatives.

The negative energy as a result of the selection of candidates has also caused a lot of disillusionment for voters. However, it has also given them a reason to show up at the polls.

“Based on the candidates, especially for this time around, it’s important to come out here and vote because we don’t know who’s going to end up in the office,” Sharon Wernart, Sally Beauty Marketing employee, said. “Honestly, just the selection of candidates is what brought me out here to vote.”