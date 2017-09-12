North Texas Daily

Navigating through Facebook’s “events near me,” it’s easy to see Denton has no shortage in music events.

Whether it be a house show, a local bar, LSA’s rooftop or right on the square, the literal sound of music is always filling the town.

Those who moved here to attend UNT’s acclaimed music program are a piece of the fabric in this scene. At the same time, musical wanderers move to Denton entirely to focus on making music because of what the scene offers making it whole.

Just last year, Denton lost some iconic venues. Needless to say, it sent shockwaves through the scene. Denton even had a music town hall meeting because it got that serious. Rubber Gloves and J&Js basement will always be beloved.

But this town heals its own wounds.

Living in Denton, you may have already heard “the scene is dying.” House venues close as fast as they pop up. Businesses offering their spaces as venues do the same. Everyone need not worry because the creatives and musicians alike always create space for themselves. If there is something they aren’t seeing, they make it. This in return has built a vibrantly diverse scene.

People love to pick on musicians for not choosing to do anything else with themselves, which is a bit unfair to say to people trying to live their best life. Knowing the constant energy needed to live this way is incredibly admirable. The hours put towards their craft is unmatchable.

Tiffany Youngblood, one mind behind the festival Band Together Denton, past resident of Dane Manor, musician, promoter and honestly jack of all trades has experienced the good and bad of the Denton music scene.

The long nights she spends working for the scene are always made worth it when people pull through for her in return.

“We really couldn’t have come up with a better name than Band Together,” Youngblood said. “It fits it so well.”

It’s easy to thrive in Denton’s scene because everyone values what is brought to the table. Some artists have left Denton. They will either move to Dallas, Los Angeles or New York as they make it bigger.

That is perfectly fine to those who live in this scene to see that happen.

“The Denton sense is if one person, one band or one group is succeeding then everyone succeeds.” Youngblood said. “The mindset is collective and collaborative and we are all in this together.”

Respectfully, Denton’s musicians tend to have one main need – to create an outlet to share with others. They love performing. Sometimes it seems they love watching their friends perform more. The lineups you see on event posters will contain everything, where a jazz band can be followed by a noise group.

But for Youngblood, the astronomically wide range of bands can become frustrating at times

“I want them to be more strategic,” she said. “But I can’t fault them for just wanting to play.”

In Facebook event pages, people ask each other to be kind to one another. Don’t be bigots, homophobic, racist. People attend not only listen to great music, but also to feel safe among friends.

In the past, Denton has been said to have the best music scene. People boast about UNT and Denton creating the likes of Norah Jones, among others.

Denton has produced festivals like 35 Denton and Oaktopia. The scene is ever-changing, and it won’t look the same tomorrow as it did yesterday. That’s normal and OK. One thing remains constant however — Denton has a never-ending need for music.

With this value in mind, it’s safe to say the scene will be just fine.

Featured illustration by Theresa Sanchez