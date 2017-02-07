Denton’s newest nail salon promises pretty nails and unique cocktails

DFW Nail Bar embraces all the elements of a classic girl’s night out: mani-pedis, relaxation and alcohol.

The new business, which recently opened in Denton, is a nail salon that boasts a full bar inside its facilities. Customers can be pampered while sipping a daiquiri or mimosa.

“We were looking for a rural area outside of DFW to bring in something different and unique to the city,” owner Jennifer Tran said. “Denton is a city that is growing. I’ve been managing that property for quite some time and seeing it grow. We wanted to put a neighborhood spa to the community since there’s nothing [like it] around here.”

Tran and her sister, Pauleen Tran, inaugurated DFW Nail Bar on Jan. 26 with an elaborate ribbon cutting ceremony. Services include manis and pedis, reflexology, body wraps, massages, facials and eyebrow tinting.

The facility is furnished with a private party room, six massage rooms, options for karaoke and a full service bar. Drinks are complimentary, which customers are more than happy to accept.

“It’s nice to have mimosas while you’re being pampered,” customer Alecia Chambers said. “A lot of them don’t have the full bar where you can get mimosas. A lot of them just have wine or sodas and waters, but they have more choices and options here.”

The Tran sisters have been in the nail salon business for 25 years and see this as a way to bring a new experience to Dentonites.

The 5,000 square foot facility includes a 15-foot bar, a feature the sisters felt would make a unique impact on the community.

“The bar part [is my favorite],” Pauleen said. “Everybody at the end of the day wants to wind down, and it’s very relaxing. We have a lot of fun in there.”

The customers’ reception to the new business has been better than imagined, the Trans said.

“Business has been more than what I expected thanks to the support from the community and all the chambers,” Jennifer said. “We got so busy where we couldn’t take care of all the customers at once.”

Thanks to buzz in the community, DFW Nail Bar has welcomed many customers in need of pampering.

DFW Nail Salon customer Kristin Hansel said the salon and bar provided something different than the other nail salons in the Denton area.

“We live down the street and they had really good word-of-mouth reviews,” Hansel said. “Several of my coworkers like to come up here and [the owners] just seem very genuine and seem like they care.”

Although the beauty part of the business is something they try and emphasize, the owners like to inform their customers about the party aspect of it.

“We host all kinds of parties, from bridal showers to corporate parties to birthdays,” Jennifer said. “Whatever you want, we want to be able to host a party there.”

They hope to create an atmosphere of relaxation and fun, something that is felt by many.

“The environment is one [of my favorite things],” nail technician Jennifer Ha said. “That’s my big thing when I work. Even our managers care about what we do and what we think.”

Currently, the Trans are offering discounts to various members of the community. DFW Nail Bar offers a 10 percent off for students.

In the future, the Tran sisters want to further their earnings to nonprofits within the Denton area.

They’ve been involved with the VietHope International organization and hope that some of their revenue can go to supporting it and others within the community.

“We’re into a lot of sponsoring and hosting parties for non-profits and we want to bring that to the community, bringing a percentage of our revenue to nonprofit organizations,” Jennifer said.

After working in the nail salon world for over 20 years, Pauleen and Jennifer still hold onto the philosophy that beauty is for everyone.

“We have clients as old as 106-years-old that come into the salon and still want to get their nails done and pampered,” Jennifer said. “So it doesn’t matter what age you are, you can still be beautiful.”