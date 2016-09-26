Denton’s political parties focus on registration as election looms

The Denton County Republican Party and Denton County Democratic Party are both actively registering voters and holding events around the city and UNT campus. The DCRP has been tailgating at UNT football games while the DCDP has been hosting booths at several events. Both parties aim to inform and educate voters about the issues facing Denton County and the country.

Lisa Hendrickson, the Denton County Republican Chair, believes it is the mission of the Denton County Republican Party to help inform and educate voters in any possible way.

“A majority of the time the voter only has a snippet, but not all the information regarding the candidates and their stance on issues, which is not fair to them,” Hendrickson said.

This past week the DCRP had an event at a local gun range and volunteered in Flower Mound to register citizens.

Starting September 29th, the DCRP will have volunteers at the UNT campus to register voters. They plan to have these booths set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to inform students about the Republican Presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

“His platform is to make America great again and uniting the country that has been divided,” Hendrickson said.

She said she hopes to convey the message “of supporting our veterans and to create and inspire a society that appreciates and values the previous generation.”

Uniting the country is the reason why Hendrickson said she can not listen to the Democrats Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton because “she mentions color in her speeches makes it about race when it is not, that does not unify the country.”

The DCDP also plans to team up with the college Democrats and have both set up in the Gateway Center starting at the end of September to get students to register and vote.

The party also plans to inform citizens about the platform of Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, said Phyllis Wolper, the Denton County Democratic Chair.

“She has stressed about the importance of helping women,children, family and education,” Wolper said. “One big issue is the enormous debt of student loans and finding ways to help students.”

Wolper believes two of the biggest issues in the political race are immigration and stressing how “we are not at war with Muslim but with terrorism.”

“[Terrorism] just happens to be happening in that area, but people must know that the people mean no harm, they are fleeing from these countries because they are in danger,” Wolper said. “Most leave behind family and friends in such for a safer environment and we must help them.”

One particular piece of information the party is trying to convey is the fact that a voter does not a have to show a photo ID to vote.

“We want to educate voters on voter laws because there is a lack of information out there because the government hasn’t been doing the best job to inform voters about the issue,” Wolper said.

Both party chairs say they hope to see students attending their events which they said students can find updates on their local chapter’s social media pages. They both also have official websites with a calendar of several events being hosted in Denton County and surrounding areas.