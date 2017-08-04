North Texas Daily

Jade Jackson | Contributor

Designs for the expansion to the Art Building were finalized this week as workers prepared to pour concrete for flooring at the state-of-the-art facility.

Highlights of the design that involved student input include large glass windows to showcase student art and colorful plants grown in a courtyard garden to supply natural paint dyes. The hope is that the glass windows will make the exhibits more inviting to the general public.

“The project will bring multiple assets for numerous programs under one roof and provide a sense of place, a locator of community and a true home for our college,” College of Visual Arts and Designs Dean Greg Watts said in a prepared statement.

A glass walkway connecting the existing building with the new will serve as an invitation to people in the community to come view student art and become involved with the school, Courtney Taylor, a spokesperson for CVAD, said. The building is designed to bring the art programs under one roof and encourage students to stay longer in the facility.

“For people to walk by and see what students have been working on, it will interest them to come into the new building,” Taylor said.

The designs cater to every area of the arts program and will include special ventilation for metal working and insulation for rooms with high-temperature kilns used for firing pottery.

The lead designer for the new expansion, Machado Silvetti, is a UNT alum, and was assisted by three interns. Students were also involved in focus groups that helped with ideas for the design.

The building is expected to be completed by Spring 2018.

Featured Image: Contruction taking place in parking lot 50, to the east of the Art building. The new building will consilidate all the art departments. Construction is expected to conclude by the Spring of 2018. File