Despite high early turnout, students offer cynical view on election

With less than two weeks until the general election, students began early voting on Monday. But concerns remain among voters, both over the candidates and the voting process.

Other than the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, and the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, there are the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein for voters to choose from. But the two major parties has left many voting “for the lesser of two evils.”

Voters like Kayla Rivera, hospitality management sophomore, are voting for a major party candidate because they see third parties as fall-backs for the other two candidates. Rivera feels they simply do not qualify for the presidency and their policies are supported with enough evidence.

“Right now is not the time to vote third party,” Rivera said. “For me, I’m hoping nothing goes badly, we don’t know what will happen. This is a tense election. Donald Trump’s [policies] are extreme, it feels like some are very unrealistic, and I hope the policies will be downplayed. For Hillary Clinton, I think a lot of people will benefit, I hope she goes through with her promises. She also had to adopt a lot of Bernie’s policies to gain his voters.”

But marketing junior Lauren Mayfield said she is voting for the third party because she does not want to vote for Trump or Clinton.

“I am definitely voting, I don’t believe in the whole best of two evils, because it’s picking your poison,” Mayfield said. “Personally, I am a feminist, so I do not want Hillary being our first female president. She is a terrible role model. Don’t get me started about Trump, he is a nightmare.”

For the students who do not agree with Trump, Clinton, Stein or Johnson, they are not voting at all. They are just hoping for the best.

Human resources junior Jalen Montgomery said he doesn’t want to be stuck in a situation wherein all of the candidates are subpar.

“I am not voting because I feel like, as an educated person, I have analyzed both candidates and I don’t like either of them,” Montgomery said. “I know you should vote lesser evil, but they’re both really crappy. For me, I don’t think there will be a good outcome. This is crappy, especially if this is supposed to be the best country in the world. I hope we can make it in the next four years.”

This presidential election is the first time Trump has dipped his toes into politics, and voters, like EADP junior Gunnar Pierce, think Trump is not stable enough to be president.

“I don’t know what to expect for this election, but I would be happy not having Trump as president,” Pierce said. “I don’t think he knows enough about politics, and I know that not a lot of people don’t like Hillary, but she is a professional politician, so when she lies, we know she’s lying but knows what she is doing. I don’t think we can trust Trump. He is too reckless to be president. I would like to see Hillary be elected and Trump to disappear from politics.”

Mayfield said her friends who live in other countries are keeping close tabs on the election. They comment on her Facebook profile about the latest election news.

“I don’t think any other country would take us seriously, I think a lot of countries are looking at us,” Mayfield said. “Everyone is watching and waiting to see what happens. With that said, we have had terrible presidents before. No matter what, I think America will be fine. It is just four years, and maybe they’ll get impeached.”

Montgomery added the less powerful people in the White House will likely help run the country during the presidency.

“I hope its like Obama: they get in and they realize they can’t do as much as they want to,” Montgomery said. “Congress will make the impact.”

Featured Image: People line up inside UNT Gateway Center for early voting. Early voting for Denton County ends on November 4 Between October 31 and November 4 early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Jennyfer Rodriguez