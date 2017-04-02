Disabled veteran prepares to fight UNT in court, citing “civil rights violations”

One UNT veteran will fight for his best friend in court.

Tawan Throngkumpola, a U.S. Navy combat veteran suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries received a letter on Nov. 14 from Ron Venable, the director of the Office of Disability Accommodations. His service dog, Cali, was banned from the UNT campus.

The ban forced the psychology senior and his service dog to stay in a hotel off-campus. Taiwan and his dog returned to Legends hall not long after.

Venable would suddenly leave the university after 13 years in his position.

UNT officials appeared willing to let sleeping dogs lie in the three months that followed. But on March 10, McGuinness and the appeal committee on uncontrolled service animals upheld Venable’s decision to remove Cali from UNT on grounds that she posed a “direct threat” to individuals on campus.

He’s prepared to take his fight for what he said is his “civil right” to a service animal to the legal system if his appeal is denied.

Tawan issued his final appeal to Vice President of Student Life director Elizabeth With over spring break and is awaiting her response. If Venable’s decision is upheld, Cali will be banned from campus effective immediately.

“I’m going to sue the university for criminal civil rights violations at the state and federal court,” he said. “Also, I will seek a class action lawsuit for pain and suffering.”

On Feb. 22, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of 13-year-old Michigan girl with cerebral palsy who was denied access to her service dog. The decision set a precedent allowing for students to sue public schools in federal court without administrative processes if their access to a service animal is denied.

Tawan said if his right to his service animal prescribed by two separate doctors is upheld, UNT would be in direct violation of the Rehabilitation Act of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ADA says that federally funded institutions, including public universities, must not prevent individuals with disabilities the access to accommodations relevant to their disabilities. One caveat states the service animal must not represent a direct threat to individuals, and the handler must be able to control their service animal.

In the eyes of Venable, McGuiness and the committee, Cali is a threat and is “uncontrollable.”

“The accommodation of having your current service dog is no longer considered reasonable,” Venable said in his decision. “The dog is a direct threat to the campus community as demonstrated by repeated accounts of the animal not being controlled and impinging upon the health and safety of others.”

The accounts Venable cited include his personal testimony of Cali nipping his hands and heels during a meeting in the Office of Disability Accommodation office, complaints from two professors concerned with Cali’s disruptive behavior in the classroom and one Legends Hall RA’s complaint that Cali scratched her during a safety check.

“I was walking around the room when the dog jumps at me and I screamed,” the resident assistant, whose name has been withheld, said. “Tawan told me not to yell and to not be afraid, but when I checked the smoke detector, the dog jumped on me and had it’s paws on my inner shoulders and scratched me.”

In the cases involving the Legends Hall housing employees, Tawan said he disputes their claims. He said he does not remember Cali scratching anyone, and disputes the claims based on the discrepancies in the dates cited.

The decision to uphold Cali’s removal, McGuinness said, was based on Venable’s findings. A subsequent report and video footage of Cali lunging at a desk clerk in Legends Hall on Nov. 21 and communications with Risk Management Operations director Brad Scott.

In December, the interim director of the ODA Matthieu De Wein gave Tawan steps to ensure these types of incidents would be avoided in the future.

Tawan said he and Cali embraced the guidelines and Cali’s behavior has improved since the fall. The key was “refresher courses” with Cali’s trainer, Tawan said. Despite the gains he and Cali have made, Tawan said Dean McGuinness and the hearing committee ignored the current progress and instead focused on the past.

“There hasn’t been a single complaint on Cali since November,” he said. “She’s so much calmer. I don’t get why the Dean and the committee didn’t take this into their consideration.”

The battle to keep Cali on campus has been long and drawn out, he said. Though his main goal of graduating and walking across the stage with Cali at UNT looks dire, he said he’s not just fighting for himself anymore.

“The reason why I’m pushing so hard on this is because I don’t want a disabled person or disabled veteran to go through what I’m having to deal with,” he said.

Tawan said a student working at the post office in the University Union “berated” him and Cali. This was an experience he considered at the least discrimination and at most a hate crime.

Tawan said the incident and apathy from the Dean of Students represents UNT’s culture and attitude toward students with disabilities.

“It’s amazing how someone can show extreme hate toward myself and a service animal and still keep their job,” Tawan said. ” It shows you how this university really cares about their disabled students and actually promotes prejudice – great reflection and role model of a typical student at the University of North Texas.”

Tawan said veterans with PTSD get overlooked when it comes to care because their wounds, scars and disabilities often aren’t visible.

Even though he’s survived three explosions and 12 years of service as a combat veteran serving in the Iraq and Afghanistan War, as a civilian and a UNT student, he fears for his life.

The PTSD and traumatic brain injuries he brought back to his civilian life resulted in amnesia, seizures, anxiety, night sweats, sleepwalking and depression.

“Most civilians can’t see or recognize invisible wounds such as PTSD,” he said. “I don’t think Dean McGuiness and the committee members understand the importance of Cali.”

At this point, the only way Tawan believes he could express Cali’s importance and change UNT’s mind is through making them pay in court or, unfortunately, a tragedy.

“If I wander across I-35 in the middle of night because Cali is not here to lie on me when she senses I might sleep walk – if I die, then maybe the University would see not completely understanding a service animal’s role is a problem,” Tawan said.

(UPDATE: Over the weekend, Vice President of Student Life director Elizabeth With denied Tawan Throngkumpola’s final appeal, banning his service dog from campus.)

Featured Image: Tawan Throngkumpola sits with his service dog, Cali, Sunday morning in Legends Hall where lives. Throngkumpola wears a 22kill honor ring on his right index finger as a “silent salute” to all veterans, past and present. Hannah Breland