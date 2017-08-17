Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been invited to speak as part of the UNT Kuehne Speaker Series on Oct. 24.

UNT spokesperson Kelley Reese said the contract for the venue has not been finalized, despite a post on UNT’s website Wednesday saying the event would be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

UNT has since removed AT&T Stadium as the venue.

Specific details regarding the event are still unknown at this time. A UNT spokesperson said they did not know whether the contract between the series and Trump Jr. had been signed, or the amount Trump Jr. would be paid to speak. What Trump Jr. will discuss is also unavailable.

The North Texas Daily has requested the contract between Trump Jr. and UNT through an open records request.

“As a public university that encourages the expression of differing points of view as part of the learning process, UNT welcomes speakers who represent all viewpoints, including conservative, liberal and progressive political ideology as well as all positions in between,” Reese said.

A press release from the Office of the President Thursday stated support for UNT’s “deep and rich diversity,” but did not mention the event or Trump Jr.

“The University of North Texas long prides itself on celebrating the many facets of diversity on our campus,” the statement reads. “We are a caring community that has always been a place for the free exchange of ideas, differing viewpoints and healthy discussion and debate.”

The press release went on to condemn racial intolerance, hate speech and violence.

UNT President Neal Smatresk could not be reached for comment about the event at this time.

After the announcement, several students and alumni, including ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, spoke out against the event.

Others had similar reactions.

While some expressed interest in the event.

The Kuehne Speaker Series is supported by private donors and sponsors, including the Office of the President and over 20 other UNT institutions. The series’ website states it was established to provide a forum to engage in conversation about topics of national and global relevance.

Trump Jr. will mark the first speaker for the 2017-2018 year for the Kuehne Speaker Series. The other guest for this year is Melissa Francis, who is an anchor and host for the FOX Business Network and FOX News Channel. She has spoken at the series in the past and will speak in March 2018.

Since its creation in 2013, the series has hosted speakers such as Andrea Tantaros, a co-host and panelist on FOX News Channel, Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and one of President Trump’s key supporters during his 2016 campaign, oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens and most recently, Charles Gasparino, a senior correspondent for the FOX Business Network and “New York Times” bestselling author.

Sponsorships for the event range from $5,000-$50,000. A $5,000 annual sponsorship includes a reserved table for eight guests while a $50,000 presenting sponsorship includes two tables for 10 guests and four invitations to a VIP breakfast with the speaker.

Calls to David Broughton, the listed spokesperson for the event, were not immediately returned.

This story is developing.

