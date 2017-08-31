North Texas Daily

Donald Trump Jr. to be paid $100,000 for UNT Kuehne Series speech

Donald Trump Jr. to be paid $100,000 for UNT Kuehne Series speech

Donald Trump Jr. to be paid $100,000 for UNT Kuehne Series speech
August 31
18:04 2017
Donald Trump Jr. will be paid $100,000 to speak at the University of North Texas’ Kuehne Speaker Series on Oct. 24, according to executed contracts between UNT and Trump Jr. obtained by the North Texas Daily through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The university has not yet executed a contract for the venue, although the contract lists the location as AT&T Stadium.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, will be speaking at the event for 30 minutes, followed by a 30-minute Q&A session. The contract includes stipulations for Trump to attend a dinner on Oct. 23, a V.I.P. breakfast and photo op the next morning and a V.I.P. reception and photo op before his speech. Questions for the Q&A will be provided to Trump Jr. ahead of time.

UNT could not produce documents regarding sponsors of the 2017-2018 series at the time of this story.

The university contributed a total of $132,500 for the 2016-2017 series as sponsors.

According to the contracts, along with his payment, Trump Jr. will receive lodging, meals and travel accommodations on behalf of UNT at a maximum total cost of $5,000.

Featured image: Donald Trump Jr. Courtesy of UNT

Sarah Sarder

Sarah Sarder

