North Texas Daily

For graduate student Jonatan Rojas, anxiety and depression hit quickly and without warning.

Since he started college, Rojas has been trying to find ways to not only combat his depression, but to encourage others who are fighting the same battles. For those looking for improvement, DTX Wellness is here to help.

Rojas has taken his passion for health and fitness to the next level by launching DTX Wellness. While Rojas works as a personal trainer, he also tries to help his clients mentally.

“If you’re trying to make any life change, the mind is going to take you where you want to go,” Rojas said. “It all starts [there].”

Rojas had his first experience with anxiety and depression during his freshman year of college. He was driving back to his dorm from winter break when he experienced his first panic attack.

Since he had never experienced one before, he wasn’t really sure what was happening.

“From the car, I was able to make it in the dorm,” Rojas said. “I don’t know how. From that point until like six days later, I didn’t sleep at all. People say they don’t sleep, but actually get like an hour here and there. I didn’t sleep at all, which just made my anxiety even worse.”

After that, Rojas began to search for answers. He visited the Health and Wellness Center on campus where he met with a psychologist.

“Bless her soul,” Rojas said. “She made such an impact on me. I only met with her once or twice, but she showed me this triangle that introduced me to three pillars of health: sleep, exercise and nutrition.”

While visiting the psychologist sparked his interest, Rojas still struggled mentally.

“I couldn’t really handle being at school by myself anymore, so I went back home [to my parents],” Rojas said. “Every day, I kind of just woke up and would go downstairs and just sit. It was absurd — I’d literally be scared to go outside. I was scared that if I went outside, I’d have a panic attack. And then I was scared to drive because I had my first panic attack while driving. I literally felt confined to living inside the walls of a house.”

Rojas was later prescribed antidepressants. Instead of curing his depression, however, it only made him feel numb and even contemplate suicide.

“In the back of my mind, I always kind of had that mental health triangle turning, you know — diet, exercise and sleep…diet, exercise and sleep,” Rojas said. “I was just playing it over and over again.”

Deciding to take matters into his own hands, Rojas began to research alternative methods to help him overcome his depression and stopped taking his medication.

“I found that lifting weights is a beneficial exercise because in depression you obviously don’t really feel like you have control of what’s going on, but when you’re lifting weights, you’re literally moving something — you’re in control of it,” Rojas said. “For anxiety, I found that long periods of cardio kind of helped you out because it just tired you out. I started doing both kind of religiously.”

While regular exercise improved his mood, something still wasn’t right.

“I still [felt] kinda weird, so I started moving on to the dietary aspect,” Rojas said. “I started waking up in the mornings [feeling better]. Little victories, you know? It really took me a long way.”

After improving his eating habits, Rojas decided to take another step.

“The meditation thing came last, which is weird because it’s first now, but it was kinda the pinnacle of me getting out of that hole I was in,” Rojas said.

Rojas downloaded Headspace, an application that guides users through meditation.

From that point, everything changed.

“I went from being scared to go outside and being scared to drive, and now I drive for Uber in between clients,” Rojas said. “I drive all the time. It took me from a place of being pretty fearful to being fearless to the things I was scared of.”

After working through his depression, Rojas made it his goal to help others become the best versions of themselves.

Kinesiology senior Caitlyn Jablonowski is one of Rojas’ clients who has applied the methods she’s learned from him into her daily routine.

“I’ve known Jonatan since I was 13,” Jablonowski said. “We used to be neighbors down the street. We went to the same high school for half a year, then I transferred and kind of fell off. Then I found out he was at UNT.”

Jablonowski originally reached out to Rojas for tutoring in a class she was struggling with. After a few tutoring sessions, the two discussed working out together when Jablonowski mentioned she felt as if she had hit a plateau and wasn’t making progress physically.

“Within a matter of weeks, I saw tone in my legs,” Jablonowski said. “People in general noticed and were wondering what I was doing, and it was just working out with Jonatan.”

Jablonowski was also recovering from an injury whenever she started training with Rojas.

“I broke my arm twice,” Jablonowski said. “I had surgery just this past May, so I have this big scar on my arm. It limited me. When I first started working out with [him], my doctor [said] I couldn’t lift any weights, so [Jonatan] did all these custom workouts that went around my arm.”

Along with customizing her workouts, Rojas worked with Jablonowski on her eating habits and introduced her to Headspace.

“Meditating is something I’ve never done because I kinda thought it was something kinda funny — how do you just sit there and lose everything for a while?” Jablonowski said.

Although she was skeptical at first, she tried out the app.

Now Jablonowski mediates on a regular basis.

“He helped me to improve me,” Jablonowski said. “He made me a better person. It wasn’t just fitness, [it was also] responsibility [and] school. It feels pretty cool that he has that concern with me, and I think he feels that way with all his clients.”

UNT alumnus Michael Thetford has been with Rojas since the beginning of his mental health journey. The two were suitemates in Maple Hall during their freshman year.

“I think he’s one of the best examples in my life of someone who’s helped people the best,” Thetford said. “He definitely goes the distance for people.”

Thetford said that Rojas’ positive attitude is infectious and is really what helps him connect to his clients.

“When it comes to people, he is so outgoing,” Thetford said. “He never holds back from being funny, being a good guy or having to tell the truth. [He tells] people how it is.”

With DTX Wellness, clients can get a month of training, which usually consists of about three workouts a week, for only $300.

“It’s not just personal training,” Rojas said. “You can always text me. You can always talk to me. I’m always available to you.”

While Rojas wants to help his clients as best he can, he also recommends that they seek out help if they are struggling mentally because doing so is not a sign of weakness.

“The reason I feel like I’m living is because if I can bring the things I’ve found out to help with my depression and anxiety to people that are having it right now and cut that cycle short, then awesome,” Rojas said. “I can die tomorrow knowing I did that for somebody. Or if they aren’t having it yet, and I can prevent them from ever having to experience it — awesome. It means so much to me. I don’t want anyone else to ever feel that way, you know?”

To keep up with Rojas, follow @dtxwellness on Instagram, or find him on Facebook at DTX Wellness.

Featured Image: Graduate student Jonatan Rojas works with a client in the Pohl Recreation Center on Sept. 22. Rojas is the owner of DTX Wellness, a fitness program dedicated to helping clients become both physically and mentally strong. Sara Carpenter