Dumpster spontaneously combusts outside Bruce Hall
Spontaneous combustion set a dumpster on fire behind Bruce Hall Friday, UNT Fire Marshal Pat Dunlap said.
Authorities said a cotton rag that had been used to clean a cooking oil spill was discarded without following proper procedure. Dunlap said it was likely caused by too much pressure on the rag from the weight of the trash. He said the rag spontaneously combusted but remained within the dumpster.
Bruce cafeteria general manager Andrew Klipsch went through two fire extinguishers attempting to tame the flames but the Denton Fire Department put it out, Dunlap said.
“I was worried my bio notes were gonna burn because I have a test Monday, until I noticed the fire was outside,” ecology freshman Kathleen Roark said.
Bruce Hall resident assistants made sure their halls were clear and led residents outside. The dumpster suffered little damage, estimated at $50.
