Dumpster spontaneously combusts outside Bruce Hall
November 4, 2016

Dumpster spontaneously combusts outside Bruce Hall

Spontaneous combustion set a dumpster on fire behind Bruce Hall Friday, UNT Fire Marshal Pat Dunlap said.

Authorities said a cotton rag that had been used to clean a cooking oil spill was discarded without following proper procedure. Dunlap said it was likely caused by too much pressure on the rag from the weight of the trash. He said the rag spontaneously combusted but remained within the dumpster.

Bruce cafeteria general manager Andrew Klipsch went through two fire extinguishers attempting to tame the flames but the Denton Fire Department put it out, Dunlap said.

“I was worried my bio notes were gonna burn because I have a test Monday, until I noticed the fire was outside,” ecology freshman Kathleen Roark said.

Bruce Hall resident assistants made sure their halls were clear and led residents outside. The dumpster suffered little damage, estimated at $50.

About author

Circe Marez
Circe Marez 1 posts

You might also like

Application open to help community

Application open to help community

Sarah Lagro | Staff Writer @Lagroski Students and faculty looking to impact their community can now apply for the Community Renewal Fund, hosted by the College of Public Affairs and Community

Bagheri challenges City Council to be more transparent, runs for office

Bagheri challenges City Council to be more transparent, runs for office

Jynn Schubert | Staff Writer @JynnWasHere Sara Bagheri wants to replace Greg Johnson in May for the At Large Place 6 position on the Denton City Council. Bagheri hopes to focus

Races we’re watching on Super Tuesday

News Staff It’s a big day in the United States. Not only will voters from 11 states cast their ballots for president, they’ll vote for state legislators, chairpeople, sheriffs, congressmen

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply