Duncanville dynasty: women’s basketball tapping into a high school powerhouse

Duncanville High School, located on the outskirts of Dallas, is the alma mater for plenty of North Texas students.

But it is also the proverbial stomping ground for many on the Mean Green women’s basketball team, including head coach Jalie Mitchell and some of her players.

Mitchell graduated from Duncanville High School in 1998 after leading the Pantherettes basketball team to the 5A State Championship in with a perfect record of 41-0.

During her years at Duncanville, she was awarded District 6-5A MVP in 1998 and District 6-5A Defensive MVP from 1996-1998 to go along with several other all-state honors. After graduating, Mitchell continued her basketball career at North Texas, where she finished as the Mean Green’s all-time leading scorer with 1,764 points. She also leads the program in free throws and attempts.

Mitchell, however, is not the only one for the Mean Green to walk the halls of Duncanville.

Freshman forward Madison Townley graduated from Duncanville this past spring and is one of the newest additions to the North Texas roster. In her tenure with the Pantherettes, Townley won two state championships and was named to the first-team all-district in 2014.

“Duncanville has always been a dynasty to me,” Mitchell said. “[Playing] at Duncanville helped me due to the high expectations and tradition. It’s something I wanted to create at North Texas.”

In her final season with the Mean Green, Mitchell was part of a team that set a school record with 21 wins in a single season and went to back-to-back postseason Women’s National Invitational Tournaments. Mitchell averaged 19.4 points a game that year and scored 20 points or more 14 times. She turned in one of the most dominating performances during the season with a career-high 37 points, which still ranks as the fifth-most in a single game at North Texas.

To honor her outstanding achievements, Mitchell had her number retired in 2001 and was inducted into the North Texas hall of fame in 2007.

Townley is hoping to follow in her footsteps.

As a freshman at Duncanville, Townley was a key cog in both of their championship runs and had a huge impact on the defensive end of the floor.

“Madi is one heck of a player,” Duncanville head coach Cathy Self-Morgan said. “She does all the intangibles that don’t show up on the stat sheet. She is a great competitor and she was a true piece to our team last year. She will do great things at North Texas and with coach Mitchell, [and] I know that they can turn North Texas into a powerhouse.”

When Mitchell picked up the phone and told Townley she wanted her to come to Denton, she knew they were in the process of building a dynasty.

“Coach Mitchell has been a really huge help for me in coming to North Texas,” Townley said. “[She] reminds me of a lot of the things that I encountered at Duncanville and Self-Morgan told me North Texas would be a great place for me.”

Townley brings a greedy hustle and strong rebounding presence to the Mean Green, and is an athletic and versatile player at the forward position. She averaged 9.6 rebounds per game as a junior and was named the District 8-6A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

In her senior season, Duncanville was ranked the No. 1 high school women’s basketball team in the nation by MaxPreps, USA Today and ESPN. According to Max Olson of ESPN, Townley is a “rebounder deluxe” and is “among the most improved prospects in the class of 2016.”

“I’ve been watching Madi for a long time and she makes things happen,” Mitchell said. “She does a lot of the little things that maybe doesn’t end up in the highlights or the stat sheets but really has an affect on the team.”

As the student assistant to the Mean Green women’s basketball team, Ipinoluwa Adedokun, also a Duncanville alumn, spends countless hours working with the girls in preparation for the upcoming season. He’s seen first-hand what North Texas is building, and is excited about one thing in particular — what all the former Panthers can accomplish.

“I feel like we will have a great dynasty here coming from Duncanville,” Adedokun said. “With coach Mitchell and Madison, I feel something great is soon coming to North Texas.”