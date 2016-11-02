Early voting continues to break records, isn’t slowing down

Though early voting is set to end Nov. 4, there’s no shortage of long lines at the polls in Denton.

On Saturday, 23,557 residents voted in Denton County, and on Sunday, 9,640 residents voted. When the polls closed on Monday, a total of 19,908 residents voted, making the grand total 157,598.

The last early voting polls on Friday will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. And Nov. 8 polls will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. also.

Biology freshman Ruth White is from Houston and will mail in her vote, but thinks the reason there are more people voting early is due to how extreme the candidates are in this election.

“Everyone has an opinion this time. It could go one way or the other, everyone wants to put their say in which way it will go,” White said. “I think that it’s hard to see past the media to their actual views, the media puts bad stuff on all of them, but I want to see someone in office with a more serious outlook than someone who doesn’t take it seriously and jokes around a lot. I think other countries will see if we voted for Trump, everyone supports someone who’s racist.”

In Texas, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is now 12 percentage points ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in recent polls. Trump holds 51.53 percent of the vote, to Clinton’s 39.39 percent.

Like most other college students, it is jazz performance freshman John Damico’s first time voting, and he thinks social media is a main contributor to the early voting spikes.

“There has never been as much hype about the election I think, they’re shitting on each other,” Damico said. “The later we get into election, the more hype. I plan on voting, definitely will, don’t know who I’ll vote for but I’ll probably go with the third party but I need more research first.”

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson is at 2.96 percent of the vote in Texas polls, and Green party candidate Jill Stein is at 0.31 percent.

Electrical engineering junior Alexis Brewster said that she’s glad she voted early, and thinks it’s important for her generation to voice their opinions.

“I voted already, the lines weren’t that long,” Brewster said. “It is my first time voting. The lines will most likely be longer on election day most likely. There are a while bunch of college students ready to vote this year, and vote for the person who will benefit them as well.”

Featured Image: Signs for candidates running for office are scattered outside of the Gateway Center in lieu of early voting this week. Sara Carpenter