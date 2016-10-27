Early voting numbers break records in Denton County

The 1o largest counties in Texas, including Denton County, are having a record-breaking week at the polls as the number of early voting ballots has surpassed both the 2012 and 2008 early votes so far.

In Denton County on Monday, the first day to vote early in Texas, 16,955 voters cast their ballots, according to the Denton County Elections Administration. In 2008, there were 10,000 first-day votes; 2012 saw 12,000 first-day votes. On Tuesday, election data show, 19,311 cast their ballots in the county.

As voters show up in force, people seem to think, based on data from some polls, it is reasonable to think Texas might swing to the Democrats, a result that has not been seen in a presidential election since 1976, when Jimmy Carter was elected.

There are 22 polling places across Denton County, including one on campus, at the Gateway Center. Despite reports of glitches at at least 11 of these locations, officials said, the early turnout in Denton County is among the most notable around the state.

Denton County Republican Chairwoman Lisa Hendrickson released a statement after hearing concerns from fellow Republicans about the reported glitches.

“Upon hearing the concerns of my fellow Denton County Republicans, I contacted the Denton County Elections Administration,” Hendrickson said in a prepared statement. “I have fully expressed the concerns raised by my fellow Republicans to the Elections Administrator and his staff. They have advised me all machines are now fully functioning.”

On Tuesday at the Gateway Center, students posted photos on social media of incorrect signs posted on the doors, suggesting an outdated order to present one of seven forms of identification to vote. But when Texas’ voter ID law was overturned by the Supreme Court in July, the court ruled that only allowing government issued IDs discriminates against minority voters.

At the polls voters may present any of these original forms of photo ID: a Texas driver’s license, a Texas election identification certificate, a Texas personal identification card, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. military ID card, a U.S. citizenship certificate or a U.S. passport.

If a voter does not have one of these forms of ID, they should not be discouraged from voting. The original copies of these documents will also be accepted at the polls, as long as they are paired with a signed reasonable impediment declaration: valid voter registration certificate, a certified birth certificate, a current utility bill, copy of bank statement, a government check, a paycheck, or any government document with your name and address.

Early voting ends Nov. 4, and election day is Nov. 8.

For more information about early elections, visit votedenton.com.

Featured Image: There are 466,399 people in Denton registered to vote. Travis McCallum