Early voting results favor Denton Republicans

7:45 Staff Reports

Early voting numbers released Tuesday evening show Republicans leading against their Democratic and Libertarian opponents on Election Day. Here’s the latest for key Denton races:

U.S. House District 26

Michael C. Burgess (R): 65.79%

Eric Mauk (D): 30.59%

Mark Boler (L): 3.62%

Texas House District 64

Lynn Stucky (R): 61.58%

Conor Flanagan (D): 38.42%

Texas Senate District 12

Jane Nelson (R): 83.37%

Rod Wingo (L): 16.63%

