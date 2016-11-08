Early voting results favor Denton Republicans
7:45 Staff Reports
Early voting numbers released Tuesday evening show Republicans leading against their Democratic and Libertarian opponents on Election Day. Here’s the latest for key Denton races:
U.S. House District 26
Michael C. Burgess (R): 65.79%
Eric Mauk (D): 30.59%
Mark Boler (L): 3.62%
Texas House District 64
Lynn Stucky (R): 61.58%
Conor Flanagan (D): 38.42%
Texas Senate District 12
Jane Nelson (R): 83.37%
Rod Wingo (L): 16.63%
Featured Image: Veterinarian Dr. Lynn Stucky (right) meets with client Martha Cavness (left) to give her dog a check up. Dr. Stucky has been a veterinarian in Denton County for about 33 years and is running for Denton. Katie Jenkins
