Early voting results favor Denton Republicans

November 8, 2016

7:45 Staff Reports

Early voting numbers released Tuesday evening show Republicans leading against their Democratic and Libertarian opponents on Election Day. Here’s the latest for key Denton races:

U.S. House District 26

Michael C. Burgess (R): 65.79%
Eric Mauk (D): 30.59%
Mark Boler (L): 3.62%

Texas House District 64

Lynn Stucky (R): 61.58%
Conor Flanagan (D): 38.42%

Texas Senate District 12

Jane Nelson (R): 83.37%
Rod Wingo (L): 16.63%

Featured Image: Veterinarian Dr. Lynn Stucky (right) meets with client Martha Cavness (left) to give her dog a check up. Dr. Stucky has been a veterinarian in Denton County for about 33 years and is running for Denton. Katie Jenkins

