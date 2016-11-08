Election 2016: How Denton and UNT voted
You might also like
Video conferences increase efficiency in multiple areas
Ben Peyton / Senior Staff Writer Health Science students stationed in seven different Texas cities can now interact with each other instantly since the Health Science Center has released a new
Senator requests impeachment of SGA President
Joshua Knopp // Senior Staff Writer International studies junior Shamaal Fletcher, college of arts and sciences senator, announced that he will ask the student body to impeach president Zachary Brown and
SGA impeachment agreement possible
Joshua Knopp // Senior Staff Writer After almost a month with impeachment proceedings hanging over SGA, the student body president and the senator who requested his impeachment have reached a tentative
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!