For Denton voters, Election Day means choosing the lesser of two evils

Lexy Trinidad

The somber weather matched the mood of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Denton, Texas as millennials and baby boomers alike flaunted their “I Voted” stickers as Election Day is in full swing.

People all over the nation have scrutinized Clinton for email scandals and Trump for sexist and racist remarks. Denton’s voters appear to agree.

“I don’t have a whole lot of comfort in this election. I think it’s high time a woman is president. I think it’s necessary for equality. If Donald Trump wins, he’d screw up relations with foreign countries,” Matt Reuter, 31-year-old sales representative, said.

Though several voters did not disclose who they voted for, all of them expressed support leaning towards Clinton. Age was not a factor in voters’ opinions of the election.

“It’s hard for me to think of any pros for [Trump]. To be honest, this is my first time voting and it was out of fear of the other candidate,” said Bethany Warren, 24-year-old retail associate. “He’s blatantly sexist and racist. You can’t say things like that as president.”

Electioneers didn’t surround the church and news trucks weren’t there for live coverage, but the sense of urgency was still present in the muggy air lingering over Denton and Susan Jassam, a 55-year-old Denton resident, stood outside calling relatives and friends. While waiting for her friends to finish voting inside, she reminded skeptical voters to “partake in their American duty.”

“I’m just ready for this election to be over. I know we’ll be okay [and] the world will keep turning but it’s scary. [The election] has brought out a lot of hate from so many people and no one knows what’s going to happen,” UNT student Desjha Ellis said.

The polling site, which opened at 7 a.m., had no line during the lunch hours of noon to 2:30 p.m. No more than three people walked into the site at once. Few people missed work to partake in voting.

One of them was Brandon Bayless, a 29-year-old resident who had not been given the opportunity to vote just yet, due to being at the wrong polling site for his registered county.

Two Denton residents, 76 and 72-year-olds Jean and Don Ross, had issues using the voting machines, but could successfully cast their votes.

“We always vote. I’m terrified if Trump gets elected, [and] I don’t think Trump has the mental stability to do it. He has too big of a mouth,” Jean Ross said. “I voted for the safer of the two.”

Featured Image: Voters walk in and out of the polling location at The Bridge Church in Denton, TX. Jake King