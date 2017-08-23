North Texas Daily

Bruce Broughton, an Emmy Award winning TV and film composer, will join the UNT College of Music for the 2017-18 school year. He will give students the opportunity to learn about music in media such as film, television and video games.

“Both the jazz and composition area touch on music for media, but we don’t have an opportunity to really explore it in detail,” said Joseph Klein, UNT College of Music chair of composition. “[Broughton] gives us a chance to do some real deep exploration in that.”

Broughton will serve as the composer in residence, which means he will work for the school without being an official faculty member. He will help the music and media departments, teach composition lessons and be a guest lecturer.

Broughton says the UNT music program has great depth, which gives students many opportunities.

“It’s a huge program,” Broughton said. “The faculty is very good. They work really well together, which is not always the case with universities. They have a lot of resources and there is huge depth in the program.”

John Richmond, the dean of the College of Music, worked with Broughton while he was at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Richmond invited Broughton to be the composer in residence so students can learn from his experience with music and media.

“Mr. Broughton will bring four decades of professional experience to our campus,” Richmond stated in an email. “He is a tremendous musician, teacher and innovator.”

Broughton has worked on films such as Silverado, Tombstone and Miracle on 34th Street. He also made music for Disney theme park attractions and has done the first orchestral score for a video game.

“His inside perspective and experience over 40-something years will give students a better idea of what they can expect in the commercial medium aspect of music,” Klein said.

The UNT music program focuses on concert music and jazz while the majority of undergraduate composition students are interested in music for media, according to Klein.

Klein hopes students will learn about the challenges of working with media. He says many of them don’t realize how cut-throat and competitive it is and Broughton can provide that information.

Walter Trapp, a composition junior, says the College of Music doesn’t get a lot of film composers and is excited to have Broughton join UNT.

“Hopefully he will put a stronger emphasis on more modern paths of composition, which is film scoring. It will help usher in more focus on how we can apply this to careers,” Trapp said.

Broughton believes the focus on media will make the College of Music unique since it is not commonly offered by universities.

“If we do this right, we are going to provide something that hasn’t been provided before,” Broughton said. “I think it will be unique in most, if not, all music programs.”

There are a lot more opportunities for students than there was 20-30 years ago, according to Broughton. He says students can get involved with film, TV, video games, streaming media and music for handheld devices.

“It’s a huge area. If we do this right and if we do this well, we are going to have something significant to offer people that they couldn’t have a few years ago,” Broughton said. “I think it’s going to be terrific.”

Featured Image: Bruce Broughton is an Emmy Award winning TV and film composer and is going to join the College of Music for the 2017-2018 school year. Courtesy | Bruce Broughton