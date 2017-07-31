North Texas Daily

Eric Johnson convicted of murdering UNT student Sara Mutschlechner

July 31
13:21 2017
Eric Johnson was found guilty of murdering UNT student Sara Mutschlechner Monday afternoon. The jury deliberated for roughly three hours before reaching a verdict.

Johnson fatally shot Mutschlechner in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, 2016. The two were stopped next to each other at the intersection of North Elm Street and West University Drive roughly two miles from the UNT campus when Johnson fired two shots. One of them struck Mutschlechner in the back of her head, killing her.

The defense unsuccessfully pushed for a lighter charge of manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Johnson’s sentencing will be further deliberated by the jury, and will be announced later this week. He could face up to life in prison for the murder charge.

This story is developing.

Featured image: Eric Johnson. File

Alexander Willis

