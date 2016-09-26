Erykah Badu rocks Oaktopia with old school mixes

DJ Low Down Loretta Brown, otherwise known as Erykah Badu, performed at Oaktopia Saturday on the UNT Stage. Badu not only acquired a large crowd at her show, but also brought something unique to Oaktopia.

Badu, who was born in Dallas, goes by several names, such as Analog Girl in a Digital World, Annie and Medulla Oblongata.

Her journey into stardom started in 1994, when she opened for D’Angelo in her hometown. Soon after, she signed for a record deal and her debut album, “Baduizm,” was born. Badu is considered by many to be the mother of neo-soul.

Badu has many classics in her repertoire that fans were happy to sing and dance along to at Oaktopia. Titles such as “Window Seat,” “Tyrone,” “Didn’t Cha Know” and “Appletree” are always crowd-pleasers.

No matter where you go, someone is sure to be familiar with Badu’s music. Many in previous generations, as well as millennials, grew up listening to her albums.

“I’ve known Erykah for more than 20 years,”DJ Big Texas said. “I’ve been working with her most of her career, since about 1997. We definitely enjoyed the show, the crowd was into what she was doing.”

Badu dressed comfortably, but her style was not lacking. She arrived with her bodyguard and ready to mix in baggy sweat pants, a light jacket and traditional Japanese wooden shoes. Her hair, styled into micro braids, fell all the way to her lower back. Around her neck, she wore several chains, one of which was a large clear quartz crystal with a small Ankh attached.

Once she took the stage, her DJ face was on and she was ready to perform. All of the music she played were her own original mixes. Much of the music that she mixed with, however, were old school jams including Biggie Smalls, Marvin Gaye and A Tribe Called Quest.

Although Badu was accompanied onstage with DJ Big Texas, she handled the computer work, the scratching and even sang along on the mic from time to time.

The crowd was large and many people were surprised by seeing Badu perform as a DJ.

“Erykah has a really good way of making her shows personable,” Oaktopia attendee Alcynna Lloyd said. “It feels like we’re all just hanging out because it’s a lot more intimate.”

Badu was enjoying the Denton crowd so much that she lost track of time and went over by 10 minutes. Her audience didn’t complain.

When her show ended, the entire backstage area began to swarm around the stage, waiting for her to come down the steps. Badu was happy to greet fans and allowed many of the photographers to take pictures of her.

She also took many selfies with waiting fans, commenting that she prefers a selfie over anything else and even offered to take the selfies herself to showcase her skill.

She lingered for at least 10 minutes after her show, chatting and signing things for people backstage.

“The show was groovy,” attendee Christian Breann said. “I like her older stuff and I kind of wish she had sang more, but it was good, I would come back to another show of hers.”

Badu is not new to the smaller venue scene. She has been known to indulge in smaller, more intimate settings with her fans.

Her bodyguard, Chris, had two arms full of Badu’s things and quickly ended the after-show mingle. He guided Badu back to her vehicle, where they loaded up her things and left the scene, Badu in the driver’s seat.

The show, overall, was similar to Badu as an artist – exciting, funky and soulful. She certainly helped create a unique vibe on the last night of Oaktopia.

Featured Image: Lo Down Loretta Brown DJ’s on the UNT stage at Oaktopia Fest 2016. Taylor Ratcliff