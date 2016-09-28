Every server deserves to be tipped

If you don’t have the money to tip your server after your service, then you don’t have enough money to go out. Just take a minute to let it all sink in, because next time you order food, this should be going through your mind. This isn’t the world’s most pressing issue, but with the amount of people who actually struggle with it, it might as well be. We know you worked hard for the money you spend on food, and you should be able to get what you want. But see that person waiting on you? They do as much work to earn your money so they too can have enough to spend on themselves.

Wages

Servers on average make around $2.13 an hour and rely on tips as their main source of income. Many customers think it’s okay not to tip if they don’t have money for it. Well, here’s a newsflash: servers will never see that $2.13. See, there’s this sweet little thing called taxes and guess what? Servers aren’t exempt from them. Taxes can take the server’s entire paycheck, usually leaving around $1.14 for 80 hours of work. So when you decide you aren’t tipping servers, know that they don’t have money to make up for your ignorance. You have been ripping people off. Pat yourself on the back for contributing to poverty.

How much should I tip?

Tipping servers isn’t complicated, but there is still confusion on the percentage appropriate to provide them. A quick bite at a restaurant where you have a small bill deserves an additional 15 percent of said bill. With more complicated service, 20 percent is a steady and appropriate tip. All you have to do is math, and voilà, you’ve had an appropriate restaurant experience.

Sometimes you may experience a server who’s under the weather, new or just doesn’t care that day. A lot of people say you shouldn’t reward bad behavior, but I personally have found it is better to tip a bad server than not at all. A lot of the time, bad tips can fuel the server’s anger and they can struggle to see the mistakes they make during their service. If their service is unbearable, contact a manager without resorting to not tipping first.

Tipping different types of servers

Everyone is aware that servers earn their wages through tips, but most people don’t take into account the different types of servers like baristas, who specialize in making coffee. Baristas typically make minimum wage, but they are not only your servers, they are the cooks too.

Custom-made coffee orders are increasing in popularity in an average adult’s daily routine, and it isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. Baristas are busier than ever with the possibilities of mixing different flavors and types of milk in customized drinks. Everything about your coffee is customizable, and customers reserve the right to that opportunity when they are paying for it. But what about the person making this complicated order? There is a set menu and the barista is going out of their way to specially make the coffee you desire. When your order is complicated or long, a little tip for the barista can go a long way as they have to spend such a truncated time to make your special coffee.

You should always tip your servers accordingly. They get paid minimum wage and take your complicated order every time.

Featured Illustration: Samuel Wiggins