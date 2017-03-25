Experiencing the ‘After Break Effect’

Welcome back, UNT students and faculty. I hope everyone had an amazing spring break. I don’t know about everyone else, but I definitely needed that week. It’s always nice to be able to take a week off from school and enjoy a bit of your own time.

Spring break was also a period for putting in some extra hours at work and saving up some extra spending money. Because we all know that life as a college student is not cheap. It was all good and fun, but now it’s time to get serious. With only a month and a half left of the spring semester, we need to put our thinking caps back on and put our fun on pause until summer.

The time has come to get our brains back in gear and start preparing ourselves for what remains of this semester. It’s hard to leave the comfort of your bed and Netflix binges and reopening those text books and getting back to your normal sleep schedule.

You might still have your sleep schedule set on vacation time, so getting up on Monday was probably difficult. It’s not easy to go from sleeping in until 12 p.m. one day, then getting up at 9 a.m. the next.

It’s fine, it’s a symptom you may attribute to something I like to call the “After Break Effect.” You may also experience drowsiness, headaches and excessive yawning. Some of the outcomes may involve some tardiness to class, or walking into the wrong classroom because you mixed up your Monday and Tuesday schedules. Have no fear, because you are not alone.

Now is the time to stay strong and have confidence in yourself so you get through the remainder of the semester. Our vacation may be over and perhaps a little harder to get back to your old schedule. Luckily, it was only a week, so after a few cups of coffee and few days of adjusting, getting back to your old routine will be a piece of cake.

Just think, the semester is almost over, which means we are so close to graduating. For some of us, like myself, this is the final semester of my academic career. I have my cap and gown, now all I need are the grades to finish with.

My high school English teacher used to tell me that the hardest part of college is not getting in, it’s staying in. He always used to say it would be the hardest four or five years of our lives. Per usual, he was right. But then, he would remind us of the satisfying feeling we will get on the day we graduate.

We all came to college with some kind of goal set in mind. Whether it’s an academic goal or a career goal, we all came to college for a reason. We all have a desire to finish college. We have worked too hard for too long. This is the motivation we need to strive for, the feeling we’ll get after it is all over.

To quote the great Thomas Edison, “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”

Featured Image: People celebrate a day in the sun at Miami Beach, Florida. Wikimedia Commons.