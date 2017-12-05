Fine leads postseason accolades with first-team all-conference honors

North Texas has its sights set on the upcoming bowl game, but the Mean Green had players recognized Tuesday afternoon on the All-Conference USA teams, which are voted on by the 14 coaches in C-USA.

North Texas finished the season as the West Division champions and the C-USA runner-ups and had one player earn first-team honors in sophomore quarterback Mason Fine.

Through 13 games, Fine passed for 3,749 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing over 64 percent of his passes. His yardage and touchdown totals broke the single-season school records at North Texas and his yardage ranks No. 9 in the FBS.

Three players earned second-team honors in senior running back Jeffery Wilson, sophomore wide receiver Jalen Guyton and senior kicker Trevor Moore.

Leaving Moore off the first-team list came to the dismay of North Texas fans, as the senior kicker had the highest field goal percentage in the conference (.905) and his 52 made extra points are the most without a miss in the conference.

Guyton put up monster numbers in his sophomore season as he currently ranks No.6 in C-USA in receiving yards (764), No. 2 in receiving touchdowns (9), and No. 6 in both yards per catch (15.9) and yards per game (63.7).

Wilson had another tremendous season for the Mean Green and is currently No. 2 in both rushing yards per game (110.5) and rushing touchdowns (16) in the conference. Had he not missed the final two games of the season against Rice University and Florida Atlantic University, Wilson would have likely been a shoo-in for the first-team as well.

Behind those players, North Texas has eight athletes earn honorable mention honors:

Senior offensive lineman T.J. Henson

Junior offensive lineman Jordan Murray

Sophomore offensive lineman Elex Woodworth

Sophomore center Sosia Mose

Sophomore receiver Michael Lawrence

Senior safety Kishawn McClain

Junior linebacker E.J. Ejiya

Junior defensive lineman Roderick Young

The offensive line only allowed Fine to take 33 sacks in 13 games, showing improvement from a year ago.

Lawrence leads North Texas in receptions (56) and is second on the team in yards (749). McClain has a team-high 60 solo tackles, one interception and a forced fumble. Ejiya leads the team in total tackles (100), sacks (7) and tackles for loss (10). Young is tied for a team-high seven quarterback hits and has filled the middle gaps well for the majority of the year.

To cap it all off, freshman linebacker Joe Ozougwu all-freshman team.

Ozougwu had 18 total tackles in 10 games, five of which were for a loss and two of which were sacks.

