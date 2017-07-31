North Texas Daily

Trash inside a Denton garbage truck caught fire Monday morning outside the Gateway apartment complex on Cleveland Street, according to Christina Halbrook, the apartment’s community manager. The garbage truck’s exhaust is thought to have caused the fire.

After the fire started, the driver backed his truck to a dead end on the road and dumped all the garbage onto the street. The driver then called the Denton Fire Department, who put out the fire within the hour and cleaned the scene.

“I saw a firetruck drive by, so I ran outside,” Halbrook said. “I was surprised to see a firetruck come as quickly as they did. The city of Denton did a good job of unloading their [trash] truck and clearing the scene quickly.”

The City of Denton could not be reached for comment at this time.

Featured image: A Denton firetruck works to extinguish a fire caused by a garbage truck. Courtesy of Christina Halbrook

