Five-game win streak snapped as women’s basketball falls to LA Tech

With both Louisiana Tech University and North Texas riding five-game winning streaks into Thursday night, the Lady Techsters managed to gain the upper edge on their home court in a 65-49 win.

LA Tech (16-11, 11-5) outmuscled the Mean Green (11-15, 8-7) all night on the boards, finishing with a 35-21 rebounding advantage and 12-4 edge in second-chance points.

“I think [rebounding] is just a determination thing, in my opinion,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “I think they got three [offensive rebounds] in a row in the first half and it gave them some momentum.”

The Mean Green’s struggles on the boards carried over to an inability to contain LA Tech’s two bigs – Jasmine Leblanc and Alexus Malone. The two combined for 32 points and 16 rebounds on 12-of-21 shooting.

Failing to neutralize the post game was one of the primary frustrations for the Mean Green in the loss.

“They played inside-out,” senior guard Kelsey Criner said. “They were getting a lot of post touches, they had strong posts and if they gave it to them and [we] were playing behind, then it was an easy layup.”

The Lady Techsters scored a majority of their points either inside the paint or from the free-throw line. The 32 points in the paint and 23 from the charity stripe accounted for almost 85 percent of LA Tech’s scoring output.

The Mean Green shot just eight free throws in comparison to 29 from LA Tech as North Texas could not get to the line to gain confidence in order to set up its defense.

“Eight is [too] low in a game for me as far as getting to the free-throw line,” Mitchell said. “If we weren’t making shots that’s really what we needed to do to get going.”

After seeing success with Mitchell’s offense-first, small-ball lineup, the unit has struggled over the last two games. All five starters had a negative plus/minus while on the court against LA Tech, and sophomore guard Terriell Bradley was the only starter to finish at better than a minus-13.

With their five-game win streak out the door, the Mean Green now have three games before the Conference USA tournament to iron out their miscues and figure out which lineups suit which situations.

Criner is confident the loss is simply a speed bump for North Texas.

“It’s just on to the next one,” Criner said. “We can’t worry about this one, we just have to let it go and start a new streak.”

Next up: The Mean Green travel to face the University of Southern Mississippi at 4 p.m. Saturday.