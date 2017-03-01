Flamboyant Shane Temara brings life and energy to men’s basketball team during tough season

When junior forward Shane Temara enters a room, everyone seems to take notice – mainly because he wants them to.

A photo shoot is going down in the press room in the bowels of the Super Pit. Temara becomes the center of attention as he pulls out his iPhone and begins to document everything via Snapchat. He sends the entire room into laughter with his wise-cracks and personality.

He shows everything off for his Snapchat as a few of his teammates watch on. He puts everything on his story for all of his friends to see.

Time for the professional photos now.

After a few shots against the backdrop, Temara’s shirt is off. He’s got to flex for Instagram.

“I think he wants to be a movie star,” head coach Tony Benford said jokingly. “I know how he is. He’s a very outgoing guy. Shane keeps everybody loose and our guys will tell you he’s the funniest guy on the team and fun to be around.”

On the court, however, Temara becomes a different beast. It’s time to go to work when he steps on the hardwood. Playing basketball at this level is nothing short of a dream. After high school, Temara was not sure if he would ever be playing Division I basketball, so he is not going to squander his opportunity.

He has to keep himself loose.

“I try to have fun with it because if I start thinking too much, then the mistakes come,” Temara said. “It’s my office. I try to not worry about what other people are thinking.”

Basketball was always a part of Temara’s life as a child. He grew up in the basketball obsessed community of Syracuse, New York, where he watched the historic teams of Syracuse University past.

Basketball was in his blood.

His mother, Christine, held over 100 offers to play basketball out of high school. She was a top-20 recruit in the nation. She stood 6-foot-5 when she decided to take her talents to Syracuse. She became a Syracuse Hall of Famer in 1987 after showing off her soft shooting touch and shot blocking ability for four years. She was first team All-Big East in her senior season.

Temara’s mother spent time overseas as a professional in Scotland, England, Spain and New Zealand. It was in New Zealand where she met a rugby player named Mike, and a few years later, they started having children. Shane is the middle of three kids.

The rest is history.

“I really got into [basketball] because of [my mom],” Temara said. “My dad was an athlete, so he pushed me to do it as well. I wanted to also, obviously.”

The Temara boys both now play basketball at the DI level, but took different paths to get there. Shane’s brother, Troy, signed with George Mason University straight out of high school.

Shane had to take a different route.

He attended Angelina College in Lufkin before transferring to North Texas for his final two seasons. He thinks not playing AAU basketball in high school, as his brother did, didn’t get him the exposure he needed to pick up more offers.

“I really didn’t know what a junior college was,” Temara said. “But it was pretty much the only option. I think I would have gotten at least one offer, because that’s what my brother did. It kind of hurt a lot.”

When he moved to North Texas, it was expected that Temara would backup junior forward and pre-season All-Conference USA selection Jeremy Combs.

But when Combs was shut down for the season in late January, it was up to Temara to fill the hole.

He has done just that.

In 11 starts and 28 appearances with the Mean Green this season, Temara is shooting 42 percent from the field, blocked 26 shots, is leading the team in rebounds with 129 and averaging 6.8 points per game.

Combs thinks he’s done a nice job.

“He can shoot a lot better than I can,” Combs said with a laugh. “He can stretch the floor. I feel like he’s done a tremendous job scoring and rebounding. He brings a lot of energy.”

Temara is slated to be one of the key returners for the Mean Green next season.

As one of the worst seasons in North Texas history comes to a close, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the program. The Mean Green will not make the C-USA tournament, and will likely finish dead last in the conference.

While some players may look to transfer, that just isn’t in the cards for Temara.

He’s simply enjoying his time in DI.

“No one thought I could do anything,” Temara said. “But I had a dream and I ran with it. I’m going to enjoy it. It was a process. I call it the patient process.”

Featured Image: Junior forward Shane Temara poses for a photo in the media room in the Super Pit. Colin Mitchell