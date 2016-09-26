For Kerr and West residents, Writing Lab offers tutoring in the dorms

By Chase Silvers

The Writing Lab started a new program this semester to bring writing tutors to Kerr and West halls, making help more readily available for students at these residence halls who may be struggling to finish their essay or research paper.

Writing tutors will be available in designated areas from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday nights at Kerr and West.

Dr. Lisa Jackson, the director of the writing lab, said her department is trying to make things easier for students.

“It’s important to put the help where the students are looking for it,” Jackson said.

Last year, the Writing Lab had tutors visit Willis Library. Jackson said tutors helped about 900 students. She pointed out that the university credits its academic success to helping students through its one-stop shop of services located at Sage Hall, where the Writing Lab, Office of Disability Accommodations and the Learning Center are located.

The Writing Lab and the Learning Center are working together to service students where they are. Many students are either not aware of this, or they are located on the furthest corners on campus and don’t have the time to get over to Sage Hall during business hours. This is part of the reason the Writing Lab decided to offer tutors in the dorms.

Tutors plan to create an environment where they can offer constructive criticism and focus on improving writing skills, Jackson said.

Nicole Neece, a writing tutor, said she is ready to critique her clients work to help them make the best grade that they can.

For more information, visit the Writing Lab’s website.