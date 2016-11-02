Former Denton Brave Combo musician gone missing
Joe Cripps, who was originally from Denton and performed as a drummer, was reported missing after his family last saw him on Oct. 19.
Cripps, who recently moved from Denton to Little Rock, Arkansas, is well known for recently playing for the Denton-born Grammy-winning polka-rock band, Brave Combo.
He mysteriously fell out of contact with his family since last month and missed a gig he had scheduled for Oct. 21, according to his brother. His brother told the Dallas Morning News that his phone hasn’t been turned on since he was last seen. His social media absence has also caused concern among his family and friends. Cripps is normally a regular poster.
Cripps’s brother also shared travel plans that Cripps was looking into, including a road trip to Buffalo River in Arkansas or even returning to Denton, but his car had not been running.
His family is worried for his whereabouts since there has been no trace of him leaving on purpose.
There have not been any updates in relation to his location since he disappeared two weeks ago. Police in Little Rock are currently searching for him and are asking for the public’s help to find him.
About author
You might also like
UNT marketing class to rebrand Big Mike’s Coffee
About 96 UNT marketing students are helping Big Mike’s Coffee rebrand itself as their class project this semester after the new owner decided to change the look and feel of
UNT could owe $83 million back to the state
Joshua Knopp / Senior Staff Writer In the ongoing internal investigation into UNT’s finances, consulting firm Deloitte & Touche estimated that UNT could have received as much as $83.5 million more
UNT’s Rilke Prize recognizes mid-career poets
Ali West // Staff Writer [dropcap]K[/dropcap]atie Peterson was in the first grade when she wrote her first poem. “I think people like writing poetry in school,” Peterson said. “Those of
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!