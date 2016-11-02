Former Denton Brave Combo musician gone missing

Joe Cripps, who was originally from Denton and performed as a drummer, was reported missing after his family last saw him on Oct. 19.

Cripps, who recently moved from Denton to Little Rock, Arkansas, is well known for recently playing for the Denton-born Grammy-winning polka-rock band, Brave Combo.

He mysteriously fell out of contact with his family since last month and missed a gig he had scheduled for Oct. 21, according to his brother. His brother told the Dallas Morning News that his phone hasn’t been turned on since he was last seen. His social media absence has also caused concern among his family and friends. Cripps is normally a regular poster.

Cripps’s brother also shared travel plans that Cripps was looking into, including a road trip to Buffalo River in Arkansas or even returning to Denton, but his car had not been running.

His family is worried for his whereabouts since there has been no trace of him leaving on purpose.

There have not been any updates in relation to his location since he disappeared two weeks ago. Police in Little Rock are currently searching for him and are asking for the public’s help to find him.