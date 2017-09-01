North Texas Daily

Former men's basketball guard Keith Frazier seeking graduate transfer

Former men’s basketball guard Keith Frazier seeking graduate transfer

Former men’s basketball guard Keith Frazier seeking graduate transfer
September 01
15:58 2017
Keith Frazier, the former five-star recruit who joined the North Texas basketball team after transferring from Southern Methodist University, has been granted an extra year of eligibility and will be a graduate transfer, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

A source close to the Mean Green basketball team said Baylor reached out to the North Texas compliance office expressing interest in Frazier.

A Baylor source said Frazier is not enrolled in school as of Friday afternoon.

Frazier became the first McDonald’s All-American in program history when he transferred from SMU last year, but he played in just four games upon his arrival. He averaged 8 points per game before missing the remainder of the season due to sore knees, according to former head coach Tony Benford.

Brady Keane

Brady Keane

Brady Keane is the Sports Editor of the North Texas Daily. He previously served as Deputy Sports Editor (Jan. 2017-May 2017) and as a Staff Writer (Aug. 2015-May 2016).

