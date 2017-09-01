North Texas Daily

Keith Frazier, the former five-star recruit who joined the North Texas basketball team after transferring from Southern Methodist University, has been granted an extra year of eligibility and will be a graduate transfer, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

North Texas' Keith Frazier will be a graduate transfer, per a source. Immediately eligible. Former SMU guard. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 1, 2017

A source close to the Mean Green basketball team said Baylor reached out to the North Texas compliance office expressing interest in Frazier.

A Baylor source said Frazier is not enrolled in school as of Friday afternoon.

Frazier became the first McDonald’s All-American in program history when he transferred from SMU last year, but he played in just four games upon his arrival. He averaged 8 points per game before missing the remainder of the season due to sore knees, according to former head coach Tony Benford.