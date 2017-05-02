Former men’s basketball player Rickey Brice Jr. arrested; warrants for two other former members also obtained
Warrants for three University of North Texas students were obtained on Tuesday, according to a release sent by the university. The UNT Police Department is heading the investigation.
According to a release, two of the students are former members of the men’s basketball program, one is a former student manager and the fourth is unassociated with the university. The warrants were for organized criminal activity – promotion of prostitution for two students.
“The alleged actions of these students are contrary to the values of our university and our Student Code of Conduct,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said. “The university is cooperating fully with investigators and working diligently to obtain all facts pertaining to this issue. We will be transparent as possible with the university community.”
One warrant was for drug possession, and a former men’s basketball player, center Rickey Brice Jr. was arrested for marijuana possession of less than two ounces, according to Denton court records. Brice was booked into jail on May 1 for an incident that occurred on April 6.
Brice was with the Mean Green for two seasons before leaving the program on April 14 after the hiring of new head coach Grant McCasland. Brice played in 27 games last season and averaged 5.1 points per game.
Smatresk and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker are using the law firm Bond Schoeneck & King to conduct an independent review and ensure that there are no cultural or climate issues within the men’s basketball program, according to the release.
The firm will begin its review immediately. The athletics department has deferred all comments through the university.
