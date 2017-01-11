Friend, roommate reflect on Andrew Lewis, found dead in Denton

The Denton Medical Examiner’s office identified the body of 24-year-old Andrew Lewis, who was found dead Thursday morning sitting on a bench near the Wells Fargo building on the Denton Square. The cause of death has not been released.

Austin Schrouf, who said he was Lewis’ roommate, was with Lewis the night before he was found dead. They had gone out but returned home before midnight. Schrouf, he said, went to sleep at about 11:30 p.m.

“When I woke up he was gone,” Schrouf said. “We just went out and went to a couple of bars to get drunk. We had two beers and ate dinner and then went home. That was it. There was no funny business, or anything unusual that happened.”

Schrouf learned from acquaintances Lewis may have left their home around 12 or 1 a.m., he said. “Ill see you in the morning,” were the last words Schrouf remembers from Lewis.

Lewis’ friend Wesley Preusch met Lewis in 2011 while undergoing treatment at Sante Center for Healing in Argyle. He described Lewis as a “kindred spirit” and “outgoing.” His son, who recently turned three, is now with his parents.

“He was very liked by everyone,” Preusch said. “When he would go places, people would want to talk to him because he had a vibrant outgoing personality. Once we got out, I got to see him grow up before my eyes, have a kid and raise that kid. Until now.”

After treatment, Preusch and Lewis continued their friendship and would often see each other throughout the week, until Preusch moved to Mississippi in February. He kept contact with Lewis until his death, and said he talked with Lewis at least three times a week.

Preusch said he talked with him on Facebook at about 7:30 p.m. the night before his death, but did not hear anything out of character. Overall, Preusch just misses his friend.

“Man, that dude is a great friend, funny, smart, good and artistic,” Preusch said. “He was truly a great friend. In the wake of someone’s death people say insincere things, but I mean this guy, I didn’t know a single person that he met that he didn’t hang out with more than once.”

Lewis and Schrouf had known each other for years. He said he can’t imagine him overdosing or taking his life. He was nothing but kindest and friendliest persons, he said, someone Schrouf could always count on.

“We’ve been best friends for years,” Schrouf said. “When I call him he always answers the phone and when I need him he’s always there. He would always go out of his way to help people. He was my roommate, brother, and best friend.”