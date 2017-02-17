Frustrating day for tennis ends in disappointing loss to Kansas State
With her signature forehand, sophomore Tamuna Kutubidze launched the tennis ball as hard she could.
But instead of it heading toward her opponent, the ball went straight at the fence.
“I’m just suffering right now a lot,” Kutubidze said. “Physically I’m much better than last week. It’s just the mental part – I’m so destroyed mentally right now.”
That moment for Kutubidze summed up the day for the Mean Green in what turned into a 6-1 loss against Kansas State University at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
It was a day full of frustration as North Texas fell to 2-5 on the season.
Despite losing the doubles matches 2-0, the Mean Green were in a position to win just about every singles match. The team was just unable to put the nail in the coffin.
“We were not too happy about the doubles,” head coach Sujay Lama said. “We wanted that kind of start (in the singles), we got that start and we just could not sustain and couldn’t close out some of those matches.”
On the bright side for North Texas, sophomore Maria Kononova – named the Conference USA Player of the Week on February 14th – managed to keep her win streak alive at six. Kononova took out Kansas State junior Carolina Costamaga in three sets finishing 7-6, 5-7, 6-0.
“[I was] just being mentally strong,” Kononova said. “You can barely [tell] if I’m winning or losing. I always maintain a [good] level of mentality in my level on court.”
Adding insult to injury, fellow sophomore Minying Liang suffered an apparent shoulder injury. Liang was able to finish her match, but had to be helped off court by the medical staff for further evaluation.
Next up: North Texas takes on Washington State University at 12 p.m. Sunday at the Waranch Tennis Complex. Washington State will mark the 5th Power Five conference team North Texas has faced in eight games.
About author
You might also like
Track and Field notches six podium finishes at UTA Invitational
Torie Mosley | Staff Writer @toriemosley The Mean Green men’s and women’s track and field teams had a strong meet in Arlington Saturday with 34 top-10 finishes at the University of
Men’s basketball routes Mississippi Valley State for second straight win
Reece Waddell | Senior Staff Writer @ReeceTapout15 North Texas completed the sweep of its two game home stand on Thursday morning, defeating Mississippi Valley State University 87-74. With the win,
Roundtable: UNT beats La. Tech 28-13
Tim Cato / Sports Editor Check out this section for several observations in blog form, the day after the big game(s). This new feature, titled the Press Box, will contain analysis and
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!