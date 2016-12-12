Gamma Lambda Delta inducts first pledge class

Gamma Lambda Delta, UNT’s newest free fraternity, has inducted its first pledge class on Nov. 19 and joins the Greek community with high hopes for expansion and strong friendships to uphold the values of brotherhood for years to come.

Media arts sophomore Jordan Pryor, the fraternity’s president, was in an inter-fraternity council his first year at UNT and was dissatisfied with his experiences. This led Pryor to begin thinking about starting his own fraternity. Pryor rushed to make his idea a reality and moved out of the fraternity house to pursue the new brotherhood in the middle of the Spring 2016 semester, leaving him with no place to call home.

“Going through all the things I went through with being homeless and my previous Greek life experience where I was constantly having to feel like I needed to prove myself, it was almost euphoric when I was able to get everybody initiated,” Pryor said.

However, the reality Pryor achieved was not accomplished alone. He quickly found Kendall Harper, current Vice President of the fraternity, after moving out. Harper took him in, allowing him to stay in his dorm. Pryor expressed his desire to begin a new organization and Harper, previously involved in Greek life himself, appreciated the idea of being a founder of something he felt would live on forever.

“I loved the fraternity aspect and being with a group of friends in one organization,” Harper, now a media arts sophomore, said. “I get to run [the fraternity] with a friend of mine. Freshman year in my dorm room was like, ‘Hey what if,’ now it’s like, ‘Hey we made it, let’s get big.'”

Determined to meet their goal, the young men contacted the school to begin the process of registering as a new Greek life organization, something that hadn’t been done since Delta Epsilon Psi established their chapter at UNT in 2014. In addition to a great deal of paperwork, Harper and Pryor attended several meetings over the summer educating them on how to use OrgSync and the importance of leadership. The friends decided on the name Gamma Lambda Delta (ΓΛΔ) to resemble an abbreviation for a gladiator. The two mutually agreed that a mascot of a lion would best represent the values the clan would follow.

The Gamma Lambda Delta organization chose Wounded Warriors as their philanthropy, and the fraternity’s code encourages treating women with respect, giving back to the community and appreciating those who have served the country. During pledge week, Pryor and Harper set mandatory workout and study hours for pledges to meet with the belief that a sound mind, body and spirit equate success.

The duo agreed on providing a free fraternity so anyone that wanted to be a part of the Greek experience could do so without money being an issue. Any funding needed for activities would come from donations or contributions the members could make.

With everything established, Pryor and Harper were ready to recruit. The men sought out others they felt would act respectably while exuding a social personality. The pair eventually assembled their first pledge class of twenty students.

Some pledges had not initially planned on joining a fraternity in college but were captivated by Pryor and Harper’s enthusiasm and not having to worry about paying dues.

Transfer student and fraternity member Trey Quintanilla was never involved in the Greek community at his previous school, University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, and hadn’t planned on joining at UNT. He said he appreciated the freedom Pryor and Harper gave the men.

“I wasn’t really looking for [a fraternity] they just kind of found me,” Quintanilla said. “I liked that they don’t try to force us to fit a certain standard.”

Because most of the new members are freshman, anything they thought about Greek life was purely stereotypical until Gamma Lambda Delta proved otherwise.

“I’m not a Greek life kind of person so I never thought I’d join a fraternity, but they hooked me in,” Jonathan Stewart, public relations freshman and philanthropy chair, said. “I like that I know everybody and I liked that it was free because that meant I didn’t have anything to lose.”

Though “nothing to lose” might be appealing to some, the members understand there are rules with being in a school affiliated organization. Pryor and Harper made it a point to recognize along with acting out in Gamma Lambda Delta letters, drug and alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated.

“We’re all adults and we all know right from wrong,” photojournalism sophomore Nate Hall said. “When you join a fraternity you’re held to a certain standard of conduct and if you’re breaking that you know you’re doing wrong, even if you’re out of letters.”

With an impressive start to their first year, the men eagerly anticipate next semester. The organization expects to grow steadily and plans on performing anything they can to keep their values strong.

“It really is exciting,” Pryor said. “So many people in college are excited they get to rush whatever fraternity then they get in, we’re like no. We got to start a fraternity. We’re doing it big.”

Featured Image: The founding members of Gamma Lambda Delta gather in a sense of comraderie. Kendall Harper, left, Vice President, RTVF Sophomore, Steven Rodriguez, computer science sophomore, Nate Hall, photojournalism sophomore. Ben Regalado