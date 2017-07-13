North Texas Daily

A gas leak Thursday morning caused by construction forced both East and West University Drive to close while making four businesses evacuate, according to Denton Fire Department spokesman Kenneth Hedges.

“Our department received a phone call around 9:10 a.m. for a natural gas leak,” Hedges said.

Hedges said there were no injuries, but a nearby Grandy’s, Cricket Mobile, Baja Auto Insurance and Firestone Auto Complete Care had to be vacated and have yet to re-open.

Atmos Energy is assisting with the gas leak, but is having trouble getting it closed, Hedges said.

“The leak is still actually flowing,” Hedges said. “They’re having some issues. They had to go further down from where the leak was, dig down and find the pipe and actually crimp a line.”

Hedges said they have the west end of the pipe crimped, and were working on the east end at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Hedges believes they will have the leak stopped shortly.

This story is developing.

Featured image: On University Drive in front of the Kroger grocery store, fire and rescue workers block off a section of road and parking lot between Fulton Drive and Carroll Boulevard due to a gas leak. Traffic was being re-routed around the area and four businesses were evacuated to keep everyone away from the hazard. Katie Jenkins