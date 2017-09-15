North Texas Daily

Geary Robinson, the director of transportation services at UNT, resigned from his position Friday and accepted a new job at the university, UNT spokesperson Julie Payne said.

Payne stated in an email Robinson accepted the position of special assistant to the associate vice president of university unformation.

Robinson has served as the director of transportation services since 2012. As the director, Robinson oversaw strategic and operational activities of the department.

His resignation is effective immediately, Payne said.

At his new job, Robinson will be working with Associate Vice President Allen Clark on items such as analysis of parking and transportation data from various sources, work with facilities related to construction projects and work on an evaluation process for department student employees.

Feature image: Campus parking lots fill up quickly during class hours. | Jackie Torres