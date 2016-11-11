Give Donald Trump a chance

Americans are still letting it sink in how Donald J. Trump is the president-elect of the United States.

A man who many of us figured would suffer from a low voter turnout won the election against opposing candidate Hillary Clinton, and the race wasn’t even close.

Everything predicted, from the polls to the media’s depiction of Trump, to another four years of a Democratic president. We were wrong.

Trump won over the Electoral College in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states that haven’t voted red since Ronald Reagan in the ‘80s. These people are not all racists, misogynists and sexists as so many detractors have labeled Trump supporters to be.

These are statesmen who rallied behind Barack Obama for both of his presidential bids in 2008 and 2012, believing in hope and change to never see any actual results. They must have been tired of the status quo on both sides of the political aisle.

According to the New York Times, Trump won over the people living in the industrial Midwestern states, which had a more than 75 percent shift favoring Trump among white Americans without college degrees.

The continued poverty of the Rust Belt contributed to the shift. Cleveland, Ohio has a 35.9 percent amount of impoverished people, Flint, Michigan has 41.6 percent and Buffalo, New York has 30.9 percent – according to the U.S. Census.

He is, by no means, the perfect person to run our country, and has enacted a wealth of controversial statements and actions.

However, enough of the U.S. clearly felt they could look past those antics if it meant changing drastically from our previous eight years of Democratic rule in favor of an anti-establishment icon.

During a speech held after he was officially announced as the electoral champion, President-elect Trump did not talk about building walls or deporting immigrants. Rather, he began pledging to “represent every citizen in our land.”

Although we, “the People,” have different ideologies and beliefs, we are still a people that have had the ability to put those differences aside for the greater good of the country. And more times than we can count.

For every person upset about the election results, 47.5 percent of U.S. voters are most likely pleased with the new outcome.

This has been an amazingly polarizing election, but we can no longer remain divided. In order for our nation to survive, we must unite as citizens under the same flag. Not as brick-headed individuals.

I ask all of you, not as a Republican or Democrat, but as a fellow American to put aside your opinions. Give President-elect Trump a chance because whether we like it or not, Trump will be the 45th president of the United States of America.

He is our leader for the next stage in our lives, and if history proves anything, unity is what leads to constructive change.

Featured Image: President-Elect Donald Trump stands at a podium. Wikimedia Commons