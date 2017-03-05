Gregory’s two home runs lead softball to win over Texas Tech

In the second high-scoring game of the weekend, North Texas used a five-run sixth inning to down Texas Tech University 12-11 to round out a weekend in the panhandle.

The Mean Green (11-9) were led by freshman infielder Lindsay Gregory, who rounded out a good weekend with a 3-for-4 day at the plate while driving in three runs. North Texas knocked 17 hits compared to the Red Raiders (11-9) 10.

The win solidified the third consecutive winning weekend for the Mean Green.

While it ended in a win, the game did not start well for North Texas. Senior right-hander Stacey Underwood go the start and was hit hard. The Red Raiders jumped on Underwood early for eight runs, two of them earned on two home runs.

Underwood’s day was done after just two innings.

The Red Raiders put up seven runs in the second inning, canceling out two early runs from the Mean Green. Gregory opened the game with a solo home run to center field in the first. Senior infielder Kelli Schkade reached on an error that allowed freshman outfielder Camille Grahmann to scamper home in the second.

Tech added another run in the third when senior infielder and North Richland Hills native Susan Welborn took Underwood deep to left field for a solo shot to make it 8-2. Underwood’s day was done after that, bringing in senior southpaw Jessica Elder.

The Mean Green needed an offensive answer and got it from the senior Schkade. She ripped a three-run homer to left, her third of the season, to close to gap to 8-5. The ball left the park again when Lindsay Gregory hit her second home run of the day to make it 8-6.

The Red Raiders added another in the fourth, but Gregory answered with a RBI single in the fifth to make it 9-7. The runs continued to pour in, but this time for the Mean Green.

In the top of the sixth, sophomore outfielder Hannah Gerecke hit a chopper on the left side of the infield scoring two. Grahmann followed up with a RBI single to give the Mean Green the lead again at 10-9. A throwing error by the Red Raiders brought Grahmann home to give the Mean Green some insurance.

But the Red Raiders would not go quietly. A home run in the sixth closed the gap, and another run came home in the final frame on an error, but North Texas held on for the 12-11 victory despite leaving 12 on base.

Elder was credited the win to move to 3-3 on the season after allowing just three runs on five hits in five innings of work. The Mean Green now enter Conference USA play with a series against the University of Texas at El Paso at home, opening on Saturday with a doubleheader. Game one is at 1 p.m.