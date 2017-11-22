Gun rights

The Right to Own a Gun

By Garron Weeks

From the stick, to the sword, to the rifle, as weaponry has evolved, humans have evolved with them. The oldest recordings of history all talk about humanity’s history being intertwined with war and violence. The sad reality is that there is evil in the world, and we must be able to defend ourselves from it.

Whether it be terrorism or mental health issues, it’s hard to fathom how or why someone can make the decision to kill innocent people. Following an incident, there is always a debate on gun control and the right to own a gun, but it seems we rarely talk about the mental health state that one has to be in to make this decision. These are not your everyday citizens, as they have been corrupted in many different ways. We need to do a much better job of focusing our attention to the mental health of our own citizens, rather than being the world’s police. It truly hurts to see a new mass shooting in the news almost every month.

Passing laws to prevent more shootings will only stop the law abiding citizens. Criminals will still have their guns and they will still have the black market to purchase them. There are more guns in the United States than there are people, and people must have the right to defend themselves from these criminals. Whether it be with an assault rifle, a truck, a knife or a bomb, these deranged people will do whatever it takes to cause terrorism. It is truly sad part of our modern society, but there is no law that can be passed that will fully stop terrorism.

I believe in background checks and the proper training being essential in citizens acquiring the license to be able to carry a gun. The University of North Texas has allowed concealed carry on its campus for a over a year with no incidents. Banning guns outright from citizens or making it difficult to acquire one only strengthens the criminals and black market. ABC News reported that law enforcement experts told them that with gun restrictions; more people, and criminals, will start to manufacture their own guns.

Some argue that the solution is that governments should be the only good guys with guns. But governments have proven throughout time that they are inherently evil in their motives of control and domination. The difference between a private company and the government is that the government has a monopoly on power and can use violence to achieve their means. In this, one must always be weary of governments. No matter the amount of good or charity they do, one must always question their own government as they retain the right to lock them in a cage or point a gun at them. The second amendment of the Bill of Rights reads as “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

The Founders of America knew that governments were prone to using their soldiers as a means of oppressing people. To counter this, they realized a well regulated militia of citizens was truly essential to the security of a free state. Without armed citizens, the people are doomed to whoever owns the firepower.

I believe that our military and police are fully capable of responding to threats and have great respect for people that put their lives on the line for the good of society. However, there are in fact wolves upon us, and the police can not be everywhere at once. We must be at liberty to defend ourselves, our families and our communities. Free men own weapons, slaves do not.

