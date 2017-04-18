75 Views

Gun violence awareness among college campuses

Bethany Wallace | Staff Writer

The school shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, California has left people, once again, questioning how our school districts and government will seek to increase gun violence awareness throughout the nation. For those who are not aware, Cedric Anderson walked into North Park on April 10 and performed what police call a murder-suicide mission. Anderson killed two adults and an 8-year-old student before turning the gun on himself. One of the slain adults was his estranged wife.

We do not understand why these terrible events happen. But the overall truth is that this all happened because of a choice. A choice someone made because they felt it would bring them justice. There is no one to blame when these kinds of things happen.

According to Everytown Research, there have been over 200 school shootings in the United States between the years of 2013 and 2017. At least 18 of these have happened in Texas. The site says, “Communities all over the country live in fear of gun violence, [which is] unacceptable.”

How have we gotten to this point? The point to where parents are scared to send their children to school because they worry for their safety. Now our own college has allowed its students the right to carry should we fair for our safety. But who does this law really protect?

Personally, I have no problem with policemen or security having a weapon in a school zone, but I do not feel it is right to allow everyone to carry a gun on campus. Of course by law you must have a license in order to own a gun, but what are we going to do? Have faith that everyone will follow that law, or is security going to check every student’s bag on campus to see if they have a weapon and even a license?

Older students are just as likely to be involved in a school shooting as students of other ages. We are stressed, under a huge amount of pressure to do well in school and are expected to fulfill an enormous amount of responsibility. But in addition to all of that growing up, let’s just throw a weapon into the mix.

In 2016 “less than 2 percent of college students reported being threatened by a gun”and “about 1,100 college students commit suicide each year,” according to data from the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

“A joint report issued by the U.S. Departments of Education and Justice found that in each school year from 1992 to 2006, at least 50 times as many murders of young people [aged] 5-18 occurred away from school than at school,” according to the Law Center.

There is a time and place for certain weaponry to be carried. However, I do not believe schools, much less an elementary school, were one of them.

