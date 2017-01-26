Highlighting the ‘nasty women’ of Congress

Gabriela Macias | Staff Writer

After Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election, my heart was broken. It has taken me some time to process, but after the Women’s March on Washington, I was inspired. It served as a crude reminder that the fight for equality is anything but over, and that I’m not alone. That there are millions of women and men out there ready to fight for a better future.

The Women’s March and recent protests helped highlight all of the “nasty women” representing us in Congress, and helped me understand how little some of us know about them.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics, as of 2017 there are 104 women who hold a seat in Congress. Composing 19.4 percent of the 535 members, 21 of these women serve in the Senate and 83 serve in the House of Representatives.

These numbers are a reminder that we still have plenty of work to do when it comes to the representation of women in office. However, there are still many talented and remarkable Senate and House members. Here are a few outstanding women that should be on everybody’s watch-list to hold this administration accountable for the next four years.

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is no stranger to any follower of the past election. Senator Warren has been a champion and leader of the progressive agenda. She has made it a purpose in her career to work on behalf of students and make college education affordable, to fight for Wall Street reform and to protect reproductive rights.

Warren is certain to keep being a leader in the Democratic Party and if the confirmation hearings of several Trump cabinet members like Ben Carson, Steve Mnuchin and Betsy DeVos are any indication of the years to come, Senator Warren is ready for a fight.

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) is the first Latina ever to be elected to Congress. Masto comes from serving two terms as Nevada’s attorney general, where she worked to strengthen laws to prevent sex trafficking and violence against women.

She also supports comprehensive immigration reform that secures the border, but also helps the millions of undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. come out of the shadows to build a path towards citizenship.

Kamala Harris (D-CA) was the first African-American and first woman to serve as California’s attorney general and is now the second African-American woman to serve in the Senate.

Senator Harris has been a longtime public safety and civil rights leader. Throughout her career, she has fought for innovation and reform in the criminal justice system. She is also a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood, and fights to protect a woman’s right to choose.

These are just a few examples of bright shining stars that will make it a priority to keep fighting for a progressive agenda. They will continue building a country that does not give into fear or hate.

Hillary Clinton’s candidacy championed women and as painful as the results were, the goals of her campaign are still true today: equal pay for equal work, paid family leave, debt-free education, reproductive rights and immigration reform.

These are goals everyone needs to defend and to keep fighting for. These congressional leaders cannot do it alone. They are going to need the support of everyone who holds these ideals dearly.

In her concession speech, Clinton said, “This loss hurts, but please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it.”

Let’s make sure we are prepared and more determined than ever. Let’s turn the disappointment and heartbreak into action. As it was displayed in the Women’s March, with a common goal, women can be unstoppable.

