Hit with unexpected injuries, Mean Green soccer adjusting on the fly

A few weeks ago, North Texas soccer was in first place in Conference USA and comfortably hitting its stride.

That is, until two key players went down.

Devastating injuries struck the soccer team two weeks ago in successive practices, as sophomore keeper Brooke Bradley and senior defender Alexsis Cable both fell victim to the injury bug.

“It sucks not being in and playing,” Bradley said. “It’s really hard for me to sit here and watch from the sidelines.”

Cable is out with a knee injury for the remainder of the season, and Bradley is out with a broken pinky with no timetable set for her return.

The two girls being tasked to fill in are freshman keeper Miranda Schoening and junior defender Tori Phillips. While these two players offer different skills to the team, assistant coach Daniel Dobson said the overall approach has not changed.

“It’s basically just next player up,” Dobson said. “We have full confidence in Miranda coming into goal and Tori at center back. We won a conference championship with Tori at center back her freshman year, so nothing changes.”

Tactically there have only been minor changes to accommodate each player’s skill set. For example, Schoening struggles with goal kicks, while that is perhaps Phillips’ greatest strength. She can send a ball over 50 yards at will, pushing the team forward quickly.

Sophomore defender Carissa Sanders is going through adjustments of her own as she attempts to merge with Phillips’ style of play.

“Tactically, [it changes] just a little bit,” Sanders said. “[During goal kicks] I would have to come back and take Tori’s spot which didn’t help with offside traps. But, [Miranda] has fixed it, so we should be fine for the next game.”

Being injured does not change that fact that both Cable and Bradley have always been team-first type players and remain that way. They have helped aid the defense in making these small adjustments.

And although she’s only a sophomore, Bradley is happy to mentor a wide-eyed, yet talented freshman in Schoening.

“Before Miranda’s first game against Western Kentucky, I pulled her to the side and talked to her before the game and tried to encourage her,” Bradley said.

Cable and Bradley have been reliable and at times crucial components for North Texas. The two have averaged over 82 minutes per game through 11 matches this season.

Throughout the year, the coaching staff and girls have stressed depth. This has created belief that every player on the roster can come in and contribute regardless of the situation.

“Having two of the best players out, we have belief in the two players coming in,” Phillips said. “People believed in me coming into that role, and we believe in Miranda coming in for Brooke. As long as we believe in each other we’ll be perfectly fine.”

As the team moves forward, leadership will become an emphasis while Mean Green approaches the home stretch of their 2016 campaign.

“[Leadership] starts with the seniors,” Dobson said. “They help lead this team with their confidence. And that Western Kentucky game, getting the 2-1 victory, helped the rest of the team gain the confidence. I think the girls did a good job responding [to the injuries].”

Five regular season games remain for North Texas before the C-USA tournament begins. And even though they’re sidelined, Cable and Bradley attempt to attend most practices, knowing their spirit alone will help the girls end the season strong.

“I’m here for my team,” Bradley said. “I like to be here and do as much as I can to support. I talk to everybody, try to keep the team happy, and keep the atmosphere the same.”

Featured Image: North Texas sophomore goalkeeper Brooke Bradley (1) kicks a ball after an Abilene Christian foul during the game on August 28th. Bradley is injured with a broken pinky. Dylan Nadwodny